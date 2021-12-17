Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson committed to USC on Friday. The No. 6 prospect chose the Trojans over Alabama in coach Lincoln Riley's biggest get of the 2022 class.

Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, who had been committed to USC once before in his recruitment but decommitted on Nov. 14.

Jackson didn't decommit immediately after USC fired Clay Helton, wanting to wait to see who the Trojans would hire as head coach. He took visits to Alabama and Michigan, though, and decided to open up his recruitment before a new head coach was hired.

It seemed as though the talented corner was going to pick Alabama, but Riley and his staff were able to get Jackson back on campus at USC and convinced him to stay home.

Jackson is the highest-ranked commitment in the 2022 class for the Trojans, and he is one of three ESPN 300 recruits to commit to Riley at USC. Running back Raleek Brown, the No. 6 back in the country, committed shortly after Riley was hired, and safety Zion Branch committed on Wednesday.

USC now has eight total commitments in the 2022 class, and while there wasn't enough time in this cycle for Riley to turn the class around, he and his staff have already gotten a head start in the 2023 class.

Riley flipped ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Malachi Nelson from Oklahoma on Nov. 30, as well as Nelson's teammate, wide receiver Makai Lemon, on Dec. 3. Nelson is the No. 3 prospect overall in the 2023 cycle and the No. 2 quarterback behind Arch Manning.