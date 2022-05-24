As the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher saga continues, Saban struck a blow on Tuesday with Eli Holstein's commitment to Alabama on Tuesday.

Holstein, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback out of Zachary High School in Zachary, La., is No. 59 on the ESPN 300.

Holstein originally committed to Fisher and Texas A&M in June 2021 and decommitted from the Aggies back in March.

While Arch Manning remains the top uncommitted quarterback in the 300 (No. 1), Holstein was the third ranked uncommitted QB prior to committing to Alabama.

He becomes the fourth ESPN 300 recruit for the Tide, joining cornerback Jahlil Hurley, safety Elliot Washington and defensive end Yhonzae Pierre.