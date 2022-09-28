Texas A&M beat Oklahoma on the recruiting trail on Wednesday when ESPN 300 defensive lineman David Hicks chose the Aggies over the Sooners.

Hicks is the No. 17 prospect overall and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Texas. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman from Katy, Texas, had originally cut his list to Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M before committing.

Ultimately, the Aggies came out on top and are adding one of the more highly sought defensive prospects in the class.

"They have a really great coaching staff and I have a really great relationship with everyone on staff," Hicks told ESPN about Texas A&M. "They've been recruiting me since eighth grade and I can stay close to home."

The Aggies had gotten off to a slow start in the 2022 cycle after signing the No. 1 ranked class in 2021. Prior to September, Jimbo Fisher and his staff had four ESPN 300 recruits. The staff has hit a streak in September, however, landing Bravion Rogers, the No. 61 prospect overall, offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan, ranked No. 115, and now Hicks.

Adding Hicks to the class was a significant win for Fisher as it now gives Texas A&M the Nos. 1 and 3 recruits in the state of Texas along with linebacker Anthony Hill. It also means Fisher was able to beat Brent Venables and Oklahoma for an elite defensive prospect.

The Sooners' staff has been recruiting the state of Texas very well in this cycle with quarterback Jackson Arnold, the No. 2 recruit in the state, receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, ranked No. 7 in Texas, linebacker Samuel Omosigho and defensive end Colton Vasek, the No. 29 and 31 recruits in the state.

Fisher is continuing to stockpile defensive recruits as the staff signed 13 ESPN 300 defensive recruits in 2022, including five-star defensive linemen Walter Nolen, Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, Lebbeus Overton and Shemar Stewart.

Hicks is now the 13th ESPN 300 defensive lineman that Texas A&M has landed over the past three recruiting classes.