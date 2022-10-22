Cornerback Desmond Ricks, the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 ESPN 300, has decided to reclassify to the 2023 class.

Ricks, who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was the top junior cornerback in the entire nation, according to ESPN.

"After deep thought and consideration, I will be reclassifying to the Class of 2023," Ricks wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Over the next few months, I'll be considering all of my opportunities to play at the next level and announcing my commitment when I choose where home will be for the next three, four years."

Ricks is the younger brother of Alabama junior cornerback Eli, who transferred to the Crimson Tide from LSU prior to this season.

Desmond would remain a top-10 prospect in the 2023 class and he holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M, among others. On3 was the first to report the news on Desmond's decision.