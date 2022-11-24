Wide receiver Tyseer Denmark committed to Oregon on Thursday.

Denmark, No. 93 in the 2024 ESPN 300, chose Oregon over Ohio State and Penn State, becoming the first ESPN 300 pledge for Dan Lanning's 2024 class.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Denmark attends Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia and caught 53 passes for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

A pair of ESPN 300 wide receivers - Jurrion Dickey (No. 34 overall in 2023, No. 5 WR) and Ashton Cozart (No. 94 overall in 2023) - have committed to be a part of the Ducks' 2023 haul, which ESPN currently has ranked 11th in the country.

Oregon has signed seven ESPN 300 wide receivers combined over the last four recruiting classes (2019-22).

The ninth-ranked Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) can clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win over in-state rival No. 21 Oregon State on Saturday.