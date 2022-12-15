Offensive tackle Samson Okunlola committed to Miami on Thursday.

Six-foot-5, 300-pound Okunlola, from Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, is No. 16 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the cycle's third-best offensive tackle.

"Miami, generally, just kind of the class they're building right now and the educational part, too," Okunlola told ESPN. "The coaching staff they have right now -- just having an O-line coach as your head coach is also a great plus." He becomes the third-highest-ranked prospect for the Hurricanes, behind cornerback Cormani McClain (No. 4) and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 5), and their 14th ESPN 300 member.

ESPN has Miami's 2023 class ranked sixth, with the early signing period less than a week away (Wednesday, Dec. 21).

Okunlola is the second ESPN 300 prospect to pledge to the Hurricanes this week, following defensive end Rueben Bain (No. 73 overall) on Tuesday.

Okunlola also considered Alabama, Florida and Michigan State.

He'll enroll early in January, with hopes of skyrocketing his opportunity to see the field as soon as possible.

"You get adjusted to the speed so much quicker, and I have a better chance of starting early," Okunlola said. "And it's being in the system and learning the plays. Learning college plays is nothing like learning high school plays. More intensive, having more time to understand the system."

Miami coach Mario Cristobal, an offensive lineman with Miami 1989-92, has coached the offensive line at four schools -- Rutgers, Miami, Alabama and Oregon.

There's little doubt Cristobal is making a concerted effort to remake things up front at his alma mater, with the massive additions of Okunlola and 6-6, 325-pound Mauigoa.

The Hurricanes' running game averaged 128.2 yards a game -- 10th in the ACC -- this season as they went 5-7.

But it's Miami's passing game (239.8 YPG -- fifth in ACC) where Okunlola, bolstered by his wrestling background, believes he could help most.

"My pass blocking has always been A1," he said. "Probably just because it's easier to work pass blocking alone than work your run blocking alone. That's what I'll say. I mostly worked out alone early in the process, so I just kind of mastered my pass game. Seeing how the NFL works -- the NFL's passing game -- so if you can't pass block, you're not going to get picked up."