Miami continued its streak of landing five-star recruits Thursday with defensive end Armondo Blount announcing his commitment to the Hurricanes.

Blount is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end in the 2025 class out of Miami Central Senior High School. He's the No. 4 overall recruit --and the top defensive end -- in the ESPN Junior 300, providing a massive win for Mario Cristobal and his staff.

Blount also had Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC among his finalists.

This is the third class in a row that Cristobal has been able to add a five-star recruit. He started in the 2023 class with offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola, continued with wide receiver JoJo Trader in 2024, and now has Blount to add to that list.

Miami has three commitments in the 2025 class, with receiver Waden Charles (No. 272) also ranked in the ESPN 300. Quarterback Luke Nickel is not currently ranked.

The Hurricanes' 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 14.