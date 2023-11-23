Open Extended Reactions

Deion Sanders and his staff have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as ESPN 300 athlete Kamron Mikell announced his commitment to Colorado on Thursday.

Mikell, ranked No. 143 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300, chose the Buffs over offers from Georgia, Texas A&M and a handful of other big programs. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete out of Statesboro, Georgia, is a two-way athlete who could help Colorado on offense and defense, similar to what Travis Hunter has done this season.

Mikell joins Colorado's class with his cousin and high school teammate, Amontrae Bradford, and the commitment gives Sanders three ESPN 300 commitments.

Mikell joins athlete Aaron Butler, the No. 70 prospect overall, and defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain, the No. 230 prospect overall.

With Mikell on board, Colorado has nine total high school commitments with a few weeks remaining until the early signing period. That would normally be an alarmingly small number of high school prospects, but given how Sanders utilized the transfer portal this past offseason, it's likely he uses it again to help fill holes.