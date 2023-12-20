Open Extended Reactions

Georgia made a big move on the first day of the early recruiting signing period by flipping five-star safety K.J. Bolden from Florida State.

Bolden is the No. 16 prospect overall -- and the No. 1 safety -- in the ESPN 300 and had been committed to the Seminoles since August. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit from Buford, Georgia, gives the Dawgs three five-star commitments.

He's joined by corner Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Justin Williams in the Bulldogs' top-ranked class.

Bolden's recruitment took a few twists towards the end, and it looked as though he would sign with Florida State, but Auburn made a big push and then Georgia. A source told ESPN that Bolden and his family were contemplating his decision on Tuesday night.

He decided on Georgia, which gives the Dawgs 20 ESPN 300 commitments in the class. Florida State now has 12 ESPN 300 commitments and no five-stars in the class.