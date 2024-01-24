Open Extended Reactions

Just two weeks after five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams decommitted from Alabama, the No. 9 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 again has committed to the Crimson Tide and new coach Kalen DeBoer.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Saraland, Alabama, is the No. 3 receiver in the class. He initially decommitted on Jan. 10, hours after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

At the time, Williams told ESPN that he was caught off guard after finding out through social media that the legendary coach was leaving. That sparked his decision to reopen his recruitment while waiting to see who the new coach at Alabama would be.

DeBoer was hired on Jan. 12 and started recruiting Williams once his staff was assembled.

Williams took a visit to Texas A&M and then to Alabama, which ultimately sealed the deal for him to recommit to the Crimson Tide. It's a major win for DeBoer and his staff, who now have two five-star commitments in the 2024 class along with cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, who is the No. 2 corner.

It has been a tumultuous first few weeks for DeBoer, who lost 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin as a transfer to Ohio State. Sayin had enrolled early at Alabama in the beginning of January, but because he attended classes, he was eligible to enter the transfer portal.

The staff also lost freshman safety Caleb Downs to Ohio State, freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor to Iowa, corner Dezz Ricks to Texas A&M and a handful of other transfers.

DeBoer has also added offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, receiver Germie Bernard and quarterback Austin Mack as transfers from Washington.