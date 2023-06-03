Check out the best plays from Texas Longhorns football in 2022 (2:23)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian secured a big win on the recruiting front Saturday after quarterback K.J. Lacey became his first commitment for the 2025 class.

Lacey, who is No. 47 in the 2025 ESPN Junior 300, joins Arch Manning (No. 5 overall in 2023) as highly rated quarterbacks to sign with the Longhorns in three recruiting cycles.

Lacey, who is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plans to enroll early in January 2025. He also had offers from Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

"Really just a stable, offensive-minded head coach. Love that," Lacey told ESPN last month about what he was prioritizing in the process. "Then also having a really good quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, so I know when I go there I'm going to get developed.

"The community outside of [football], make sure I'm comfortable with everybody outside of [football]. Get a little bit familiar. Be committed and everything. Go up there, have my visits, go to the games all the time, so just knowing I'm committed, fit in right away."

Lacey made his announcement on social media Saturday.

"They asked me, 'Why Texas?' I say, 'Why NOT Texas?'" he said in the post.

Texas averaged 429.5 yards per game last season -- fifth in the Big 12. Quinn Ewers (2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns in 10 games in 2022) and Manning will be competing for the starting job in the fall as the program looks to finish its time in the Big 12 with a flourish.

The Longhorns, who will begin SEC play in 2024 along with Oklahoma, haven't won 10 games in a season since 2018.

Lacey, a teammate of Alabama wide receiver commit Ryan Williams (No. 3 overall in 2025) at Saraland High School (Alabama), was visiting Austin this weekend when the decision was made.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Lacey completed 63.7% of his passes for 3,177 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

"I play really calm," Lacey said. "I don't really get rattled while I'm out there. Getting the ball to the open guy, getting the ball to the playmakers and I go out there and win."