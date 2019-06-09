Arkansas women win NCAA track title in final race

The 2019 NCAA women's outdoor track and field national championship came down to the final race Saturday night in Austin, Texas, with Arkansas bringing home the fourth team title in program history.

Arkansas and USC were tied at 56 points each entering the 4x400-meter relay, with the team that posted the better result guaranteed the title.

The Trojans saw their hopes dashed when Anna Cockrell tripped and dropped the baton before the third exchange, allowing the Razorbacks to surge from fourth to second place.

Arkansas' team of Paris Peoples, Kiara Parker, Payton Chadwick and Kethlin Campbell finished in 3:25.89, 0.30 seconds behind relay winner Texas A&M. USC finished eighth.

Arkansas also won the NCAA indoor title in March.

Earlier in the day, LSU freshman Sha'Carri Richardson set an NCAA record in the women's 100 meters with a time of 10.75 seconds. The previous record was 10.78 seconds.