Two Minnesota wrestlers suspended after arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nationally ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

KARE-TV reports that an athletic department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team.

They have not been charged.

KSTP-TV reports that jail records show Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.

An attorney hired by Steveson's family, Christa Groshek, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the wrestler was "shocked'' by the arrest and is cooperating with police.

"He cooperated by giving a statement, and he did that because he didn't think he had anything to hide," Groshek said. "So the fact that he's sitting in jail, that's a shock to him.''

Steveson was a four-time state champion at nearby Apple Valley High School and was ranked No. 3 nationally at the end of his freshman season by a respected rankings service. Martinez, a redshirt sophomore in 2018-19, was a transfer from Fresno (California) City College.

The athletic department said the wrestlers been suspended from team activity pending further information, adding that federal and state law precludes releasing further details.