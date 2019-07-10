Nebraska softball coach Revelle put on leave

Rhonda Revelle, who has been Nebraska's softball coach for 27 years, has been placed on administrative leave by the school.

"We take seriously any concerns raised regarding our student-athletes," the school's athletic department said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald. "As part of our due diligence, Coach Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of a review.

"With this being a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment until the review is complete."

The Cornhuskers went 21-31 overall last season.