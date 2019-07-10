        <
          Nebraska softball coach Revelle put on leave

          1:38 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Rhonda Revelle, who has been Nebraska's softball coach for 27 years, has been placed on administrative leave by the school.

          "We take seriously any concerns raised regarding our student-athletes," the school's athletic department said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald. "As part of our due diligence, Coach Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of a review.

          "With this being a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment until the review is complete."

          The Cornhuskers went 21-31 overall last season.

