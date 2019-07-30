Minnesota swimmers suffer injuries in shooting

A pair of Minnesota swimmers were shot Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, according to the school.

The school did not identify the swimmers, but SwimSwam.com reports that Max McHugh and Nick Saulnier suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Two members of the Minnesota men's swimming team were in downtown Minneapolis this weekend when they were struck by stray gunfire," Minnesota said in a statement. "The individuals had recently ordered a pizza and were waiting on a ride home when the incident occurred. They received treatment at a local hospital and were released. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle and head coach Kelly Kremer have communicated with both student-athletes and they are recovering."

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minneapolis police said the incident was preceded by an altercation at a restaurant, based on witness accounts.

McHugh's father, Mike, told the Star Tribune that his son was the victim of a "horrific, random drive-by shooting."

"Max is home, recovering -- physically and psychologically," Mike McHugh told the newspaper.

Max McHugh was an All-American this year after finishing second in the 200-yard breaststroke and third in the 100 breaststroke at the NCAA championships. Saulnier was part of the Golden Gophers' 800-meter freestyle relay, among other events.