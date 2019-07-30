Grand Canyon athletic director Vaught resigns

PHOENIX -- Mike Vaught is stepping down as Grand Canyon University's athletic director.

The school announced Tuesday that deputy athletic director Jamie Boggs will fill the position on an interim basis.

Vaught spent nearly five years at Grand Canyon, helping guide the university's transition to Division I athletics. Under Vaught, the Antelopes won consecutive Western Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cups as the conference's top-performing athletic program and the 2017-18 WAC Academic Excellence Award as the conference's top academic program.

Boggs has served as the deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator since 2015. She provided oversight of the day-to-day operations of the athletic department while serving as the sport administrator for baseball and men's soccer.