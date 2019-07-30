Ex-MSU president gets $2.5M retirement payout

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The former Michigan State University president accused of lying about her knowledge of allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar is getting about $2.5 million as part of a retirement package.

The East Lansing, Michigan, school on Tuesday announced Lou Anna Simon's retirement, effective Aug. 31. Simon resigned as president in January 2018 amid pressure and has denied any cover-up. Although Simon remained on the school's faculty as a professor, she took an unpaid leave while facing criminal charges.

Under terms of the retirement, Simon will receive $2.45 million in three installments and other benefits. The agreement stipulates she won't sue the school.

"Michigan State is on the precipice of a new chapter under the leadership of President [Samuel] Stanley," Simon said in a statement. "I appreciate the efforts of the university to facilitate my transition to emeritus status that corresponds to this new chapter."

"Our campus community is continuing its healing, and the Board of Trustees feel the retirement of Dr. Simon is best for the university," said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

A judge is expected to rule later this year on whether Simon should stand trial on two felonies and two misdemeanors. Authorities say she knew in 2014 that Nassar was accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic.

Nassar is imprisoned for possessing child pornography and molesting young patients, many of whom were athletes.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.