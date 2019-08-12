Ex-Ohio St. diving coach gets 4 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former Ohio State diving club coach accused of having sex with a diver when she was a teenager has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery.

Estee Pryor says William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16. At a sentencing Monday in Columbus, Pryor told the judge she has lived with consequences of Bohonyi's manipulation but he hasn't been accountable.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel says Bohonyi accepts responsibility. Judge Michael Holbrook says a key factor in deciding the prison sentence was how Bohonyi violated the athlete's trust.

Ohio State fired Bohonyi in August 2014.

Pryor is among divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn't do enough to stop Bohonyi.

USA Diving has said it didn't knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.