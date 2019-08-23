        <
        >

          Man who killed Iowa St. golfer sentenced to life

          10:31 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          The man who killed an Iowa State golfer has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

          A Story County judge pronounced the mandatory sentence Friday on 22-year-old Collin Richards. He'd pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder for the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police say Richards stabbed her while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond.

          Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.

          Barquin Arozamena was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.

          A lawyer for her family told The Des Moines Register that relatives hope Richards' sentencing will let them attain some closure.

