Tar Heels hire ex-USWNT star as assistant coach

Former U.S. women's national soccer team star Heather O'Reilly will be spending her post-playing career as a volunteer assistant coach for North Carolina, her alma mater.

The Tar Heels announced the move Thursday. O'Reilly, 34, announced earlier this year that she would retire after the current National Women's Soccer League season with the North Carolina Courage. She stopped playing for the national team in 2016.

O'Reilly will help fill the void left by longtime UNC assistant Bill Palladino, who stepped down this month after being with the team since 1980. Palladino is also an assistant for the Courage.

"I am incredibly excited and proud to join the UNC women's soccer coaching staff," O'Reilly said in a statement. "Chapel Hill, the University of North Carolina, and the UNC soccer program all mean a great deal to me. What [head coach] Anson Dorrance and Bill Palladino built here for 40 years set the standard for greatness which we have seen impact at national and global levels for women's soccer."

O'Reilly was still a member of the Tar Heels when she scored the winning goal in extra time for the U.S. against Germany in the semifinals of the 2004 Olympics in Greece. She went on to win three Olympic gold medals and a World Cup title with the U.S.

"Heather O'Reilly checks every box for us in an extraordinary way," Dorrance said in a statement. "First of all she is a Tar Heel legend; secondly she is U.S. full national and Olympic team royalty; and then her professional team résumé is also lights-out and even her academic résumé is in the top 1%."