Swann resigns after short stint as Trojans AD

Lynn Swann has resigned as USC athletic director, effective immediately, the school announced Monday.

USC president Carol Folt announced the news in an email and named Dave Roberts, special adviser to the president, as the interim AD. A national search for a permanent replacement will begin.

In her email, Folt thanked Swann and did not give his reason for resigning.

"Lynn has led our athletics department to five national championships in five different women's and men's sports in his tenure," Folt wrote. "Our student-athletes' cumulative GPA for the past two years and our graduation rate of 86% last year were all-time highs for USC Athletics. We appreciate Lynn's leadership of the department over these past three years and will continue to be grateful for his historic contributions to USC."

Swann was hired by USC in 2016, with the school naming the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Trojans great to replace Pat Haden.

Swann, 67, graduated from USC in 1974 with a degree in public relations. He played in two Rose Bowls and won a national championship in 1972 before a nine-year Hall of Fame career in the NFL. He had a long career as a broadcaster for ABC and has served on several corporate boards.

His short tenure as USC's AD was bumpy. The football team has struggled, going 5-7 last year. And the athletic program was hit by a college admissions bribery case; a senior associate athletic director, a water polo coach and a former soccer coach were indicted and later fired by the school.