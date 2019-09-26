        <
          Niagara swimmers sue over sexual harassment

          12:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Three members of Niagara University's women's swimming and diving team allege they were sexually harassed and bullied by members of the men's swim team in a lawsuit filed against the school.

          They also allege men's and women's team coach Ben Nigro ignored and ridiculed them for lodging complaints and failed to take appropriate action.

          The lawsuit was filed last week in Buffalo district court by current swim team member Nastassja Posso, former swimmer Jaime Rolf and a former diver listed as Jane Doe.

          The private Catholic school based in Lewiston, New York, issued a statement saying it is aware of the lawsuit and investigating the complaints.

          No action has been taken against Nigro, who remains the coach.

