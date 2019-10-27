HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school's new baseball stadium.

Rick Reed's contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington. He said Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.

The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

Reed, 55, a two-time All-Star, is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986. He also pitched for the Royals, Rangers, Mets, Reds and Twins during his 15 major league seasons.