        <
        >

          Ex-MLB pitcher Rick Reed donates $1M for Marshall stadium

          2:14 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school's new baseball stadium.

          Rick Reed's contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington. He said Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.

          The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

          Reed, 55, a two-time All-Star, is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986. He also pitched for the Royals, Rangers, Mets, Reds and Twins during his 15 major league seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices