The NCAA women's volleyball selection committee offered a look at how it is evaluating teams right now, as an "early reveal" of the top 10 was released Sunday. The actual bracket will come out on Dec. 1, but this showed what the committee is currently thinking.

No. 1 is the same team that is ranked first in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll: Texas. The Longhorns swept West Virginia on Sunday and are 16-2 overall and 10-0 in the Big 12. Texas has won 29 consecutive sets dating back to Sept. 25.

Right behind the Longhorns at No. 2 is nearby Big 12 rival Baylor, whose only loss is to the Longhorns on Oct. 23. No. 3 is Wisconsin of the Big Ten, and No. 4 is defending national champion Stanford of the Pac-12.

The other teams in the top 10: 5. Pittsburgh, 6. Nebraska, 7. Washington, 8. Minnesota, 9. Florida and 10. Creighton.

The top four seeds in the NCAA tournament will have the opportunity to host regionals, provided they advance that far. So being one of the top four come December will be very important. The NCAA final four is Dec. 19-21 in Pittsburgh.

Texas' only losses this season were in five sets: at Stanford on Sept. 8 and at Rice on Sept. 18.

"We're passing a lot better over the last month and a half, and we have a ton of offensive weapons," Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said after his team's victory over the Mountaineers. "Now our defense is kicking up."

Stanford was 15-4 going into Sunday's match against Oregon. Stanford senior outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, the national player of the year the past two seasons, missed her 10th match of the season Sunday and hasn't played since Sept. 29 vs. Washington. Stanford also has another top outside hitter sidelined with injury in freshman Kendall Kipp.

Stanford coach Kevin Hambly said that there isn't a specific timetable for Plummer or Kipp to return, but he hopes to have both for the NCAA tournament in December, if not sooner.

"We have a good resume," Hambly said. "We're just trying to get healthy and get everyone back. If we have a full complement of players, I don't think we have any doubt we can make a run in the NCAA tournament."