Cincinnati's Jordan Thompson leads the NCAA volleyball world in kills per set, points per set and overall points.

And Sunday, she did something no Division I volleyball player has done this century: record 50 -- that's right, five-zero -- kills in a single match.

Thompson became the seventh player in Division I history to record at least 50 kills in a match, and the first player to do so since Sarah McFarland recorded 52 on Sept. 10, 1999.

In the Bearcats' 3-2 victory over UConn, Thompson broke her own program record and American Athletic Conference record for kills in a match (44) by recording eight of her 50 kills in the decisive fifth set.

Thompson still fell six kills shy of tying Svetlana Vtyurina's match record of 56 kills, which she set on Sept. 14, 1995. But her feat is hardly the first time someone this decade has stood out with a record-breaking performance on offense.

Pat Mahomes' 734 passing yards

At Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes tied the FBS record for passing yards in a single game. Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Patrick Mahomes has shown how dynamic of a player he can be now that he's with the Kansas City Chiefs. But he also put himself in the NCAA record books when he tied the Division I single-game record for passing yards in a game.

Mahomes faced off against Baker Mayfield in an epic showdown between Texas Tech and Oklahoma on Oct. 22, 2016. Mahomes completed 52 of 88 passes for 734 yards and five touchdowns, tying him with former Washington State QB Connor Halliday for the most yards in a single game.

But it was Mayfield who got the last laugh in the game, finishing with 545 yards and seven passing touchdowns in the Sooners' 66-59 win.

Trae Young's 22 assists

Dime after dime after dime.

Trae Young broke several program and freshman records in his lone season at Oklahoma, but on Dec. 19, 2017, he tied the NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 win over Northwestern State.

"It's crazy. It's awesome," Young told ESPN that night after he became the first player in more than 20 years to put up a 20-point, 20-assist game.

Only three other men's Division I players have recorded 22 assists in a game, the previous one being Syracuse's Sherman Douglas in 1989.

Danielle Gibson's home run cycle

Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson did something that had only been done once before in Division I softball history -- and never in the MLB, for that matter: hit for the home run cycle.

On Feb. 23, 2019, Gibson hit a solo homer, a two-run home run, a three-run homer and a grand slam in the same game in a 15-3, five-inning victory over SIU-Edwardsville.

Repeat: She did this in only four innings worth of at-bats.

"I realized something crazy was going on after my grand slam -- my third at-bat. Some of the girls came up to talk to me after I hit it, saying I'm just a [solo] home run shy of hitting the cycle," Gibson told ESPN earlier this year. "I never thought of that before. I was feeling on top of the world."

Gibson tied the single-game Division I record with four homers in a game, which had been done five times prior. Gibson fell one RBI shy of the single-game RBI record, which had been done four times before.

But the home run cycle puts her in a different echelon.

Josh Williams' 15 3-pointers

Klay Thompson broke Steph Curry's NBA single-game record when he hit 14 3-pointers in a game last October. It was still one shy of the NCAA Division I record.

Only two players have hit that many 3s in a game: Marshall's Keith Veney on Dec. 14, 1996, and Robert Morris' Josh Williams on Nov. 14, 2018.

Though the Colonials faced a Division III opponent in Mount Aloysius College, Williams scored 49 points, making 15 of 25 3-pointers, his last coming with 0.7 seconds remaining in the game.

Rachel Banham's 60 points

Rachel Banham tied the women's Division I single-game record when she scored 60 points over Northwestern in 2016. Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire

Kelsey Plum became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer when she scored 57 points in a game on Feb. 25, 2017. But that wasn't the most points anyone has scored this decade.

When she was with Minnesota, Rachel Banham tied the NCAA women's single-game mark when she scored 60 points over Northwestern on Feb. 7, 2016.

In the Gophers' 112-106 double-overtime win, Banham shot 19-for-32 from the field, 8-of-15 from 3-point range and 14-of-16 from the line, tying her with Long Beach State's Cindy Brown, who scored 60 on Feb. 16, 1987.