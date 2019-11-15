Virginia, North Carolina, Stanford and Florida State are all No. 1 seeds as the 2019 NCAA women's soccer tournament begins on Friday.

The tournament's first round lasts Nov. 15-17, while the second and third rounds will be played the following weekend. The quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30, while the College Cup will begin Dec. 6 with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

First-round games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

Key games in the first round

Top-seeded Stanford kicks off the tournament against Prairie View A&M on Friday at 10 p.m., while the other three No. 1 seeds don't play until Saturday. Florida State faces South Alabama at 6 p.m., while UNC takes on Belmont at the same time. Virginia takes on Radford at 7 p.m.

Eighteen of the 32 first-round games will be played on Friday, starting with Virginia Tech-Xavier and Clemson-Vanderbilt, both at 5 p.m. There are 13 games on Saturday with games starting as early as noon and as late as 9 p.m., and just one -- Notre Dame-St. Louis -- on Sunday.

What to watch for

The tournament is Stanford's Catarina Macario's to own, but don't sleep on the powers from the ACC.

BYU is the lone undefeated team in the tourney, thanks to chemistry, camaraderie and Mikayla Colohan.

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, two players from England, hope to end UNC's title drought.

Diana Ordonez leads Virginia in points (31) and is tied for the team lead in goals (14). Oh, and she's only a freshman.