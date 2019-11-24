Second-seeded BYU remains perfect. And the Cougars, who beat NC State 3-0 on Saturday night, are the first team through to the quarterfinals of the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament.

BYU's victory comes a night after four seeded teams, most notably No. 1 seed Virginia, lost in the second round of the tournament.

Now, the Cougars are the first team in the Elite Eight. The rest of the field will be decided Sunday, with seven third-round games. The quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30. The College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

Third-round action underway

BYU stays perfect entering Elite Eight

It might not seem like a big deal for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed to win its first three games by multiple goals, as No. 2 BYU did in becoming the first team this season to reach the Elite Eight with a 3-0 win against NC State. Such domination is commendable, sure. But the best teams should own the early rounds, right? At least in recent history, that's not the case. From 2009 to 2018, only 17 of 80 teams on the top two seed lines won their first three games by multiple goals -- fewer than two teams per year on average. Among those that failed to do it was BYU in 2012. The last time the Cougars reached the Elite Eight required a penalty shootout and two one-goal wins.

With the security of an experienced defense behind them, the Cougars are relentless in looking to go forward with seemingly every pass and every run. And they have finishers -- only 39 players in Division I have more goals than BYU's Cameron Tucker, who scored two against the Wolfpack. It just happens that two of those 39 are Elise Flake and Mikayla Colohan, Tucker's teammates. Now the nation's only unbeaten team (21-0-1) waits to see if it travels to No. 1 Stanford in a quarterfinal pitting the NCAAs most prolific offenses or stays at home to host No. 4 Penn State. -- Graham Hays

Three things that stood out in the second round

No. 1 seed Virginia bows out

The best program yet to win a national title will retain that label for at least another year. This time, Virginia's season ended at the hands of MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, the daughter of a former United States women's national team player, whose late goal helped Washington State stun the Cavaliers 3-2.

WASHINGTON STATE TAKE THE LATE LEAD IN CHARLOTTESVILLE 😱



The Cougars roll it in for the 3-2 edge over Virginia!#NCAASoccer | @wsucougarsoccer pic.twitter.com/QDK93rZDUa — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 23, 2019

Virginia was ranked No. 1 in the country for eight weeks this season and allowed eight goals in 21 games entering Friday's encounter. Yet after trailing for less than three minutes in its first 19 games, the Cavaliers faced three deficits against the Cougars. And the Pac-12 visitors made their last lead hold up after Frimpong-Ellertson bundled home a scramble ball in front of goal in the 82nd minute. Now a freshman for the Cougars, Frimpong-Ellertson was just 6 when her mom, Tina, played for the U.S. in the 2007 World Cup. She was a toddler when Tina became the University of Washington's all-time leading scorer. But it took her mom four seasons to guide the Huskies to the Elite Eight. MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson will have a chance to do it on her first try when Washington State, fueled by goals from Stanford transfer Averie Collins and all-Pac-12 forward Morgan Weaver, faces West Virginia on Sunday.

Penn State wins a thriller

What Virginia couldn't pull off, No. 4 Penn State managed in escaping an upset bid out of the Pac-12. After erasing Arizona's two-goal lead early in the second half, Penn State saw the Wildcats reclaim a 3-2 advantage with a little more than 20 minutes to play. The Wildcats still held that edge as the clocked ticked inside three minutes to play in regulation -- until Sam Coffey made a strong run on the left side and steered home her second goal of the game to send it to overtime. The high-profile transfer played just one tournament game in two seasons at Boston College. She has three goals in two games for Penn State this tournament. Penn State's Frankie Tagliaferri then ended it seven minutes into overtime.

The Big 12 didn't have the best of days

The conference that somewhat surprisingly received three national seeds saw two of those seeded teams ousted in second-round upsets. Already down a goal when it conceded a penalty kick and saw a player sent off with a red card early in the first half against Santa Clara, No. 3 Oklahoma State never got a foothold in a 3-1 loss. No. 4 Texas Tech rallied once from its own early deficit against Michigan, but two headed goals from Wolverines freshman Danielle Wolfe in the second half doomed the Red Raiders in a 3-2 loss.

And while both teams were unseeded, West Virginia escaped what would have been one of the day's bigger surprises when Alina Stahl's goal with a little more than four minutes to play in the second overtime period gave the Mountaineers a 1-0 win against Central Connecticut State. Only No. 3 Kansas put its best foot forward among the conference's teams, with a 3-0 win against Xavier setting up a meeting with quietly stifling No. 2 South Carolina in the third round.

Three things to look forward to in the Sweet 16

North Carolina's familiar presence

Colorado's Jalen Tompkins did all she could to pull off perhaps the hardest feat in all of college sports, but even the senior goalkeeper's brilliance couldn't keep North Carolina from keeping its annual appointment with the Sweet 16. This is the 38th NCAA tournament. When it plays Michigan on Sunday, North Carolina will make its 37th appearance in the third round (however many teams that round included in a tournament that has grown from 12 to 64 teams). Even dynasties the likes of UConn and Tennessee in women's basketball can't match that success rate in reaching the third round.

And the way Alessia Russo is going, North Carolina will be difficult to stop. Russo hit a low line drive from 20 yards for the winner against Colorado. The world-class strike was Russo's third goal of the tournament, quite a change from having to watch last season's tournament from the sideline after breaking her leg in the ACC tournament.

Clash of champions

Sunday's tilt between No. 2 USC and Santa Clara is one of two Sweet 16 games between teams that both own national championships (Stanford-Penn State is the other). Somewhat surprisingly, given the bracket's emphasis on geography, it's only the second meeting between the two teams in the tournament. But any matchup between the West Coast Conference, so dominant at the turn of the century, and the Pac-12, increasingly dominant now, is interesting. From a neutral vantage point, it's also good to see USC at something close to good health. After missing the regular-season finale and first-round win with an injury, USC standout Tara McKeown returned in the second round and almost immediately combined with Penelope Hocking to create a goal.

Goals against Noles

Evelyne Viens helped USF finally solve Florida in the first round, scoring a hat trick in the first win in series history for the Bulls. She helped USF reach the Sweet 16 for the first time, scoring both goals in Friday's 2-0 win against 4-seed Washington. So what's left for the nation's active career goal-scored leader? No. 1 seed Florida State, of course. Although a mismatch by tournament seeding, it's one of the headliners based on the most recent top 25 -- which found Florida State ranked sixth and USF 17th. Only Sweet 16 games between UCLA (No. 7 in the poll) and Wisconsin (No. 10) and South Carolina (No. 5) and Kansas (No. 11) pack more power. -- Graham Hays

Best of the first round

No. 1 Stanford rolls to record win

The NCAA postseason team record for goals in a game fell after barely more than an hour. Hermann Trophy favorite Catarina Macario matched the NCAA tournament single-game record with five assists -- and did so within the game's first 29 minutes. For good measure, she later matched the single-game record with four goals.

Catarina Macario scored four goals and tallied five assists in Stanford's 15-0 rout over Prairie View A&M in the first round of the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament. Stanford Athletics

Stanford's 15-0 win against Prairie View A&M was so lopsided as to descend into the decidedly uncomfortable. Only five of the previous 10 national champions scored more than 15 goals in their entire NCAA tournament runs. The Cardinal went deep into their roster -- each of seven subs played at least 41 minutes and no starter played more than 60. Beyond that, a mismatch was unavoidable. And Prairie View A&M, which qualified for the tournament as Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament champion and regular-season co-champion, deserved its chance to compete.

Macario is now tied for the eighth-best single-season total in NCAA history, with 77 points on 27 goals and 23 assists. The only woman ahead of her who competed in college this century is Christine Sinclair, the Canadian legend soon to break the all-time international goals record.

Amanda McQuillan has Rutgers' number

For the first time since 2015, just one seeded team fell in the first round. No wonder there were so few surprises, if upsets required underdogs to go to the lengths that Central Connecticut State's McQuillan did in knocking off fourth-seeded Rutgers.

In her first college start in August, the Irish youth international was credited with nine saves and helped CCSU take Rutgers to overtime before finally conceding defeat. On the same field, the Scarlet Knights never figured her out Friday night. McQuillan made 10 saves, including a full-stretch tip to save a goal with a little more than five minutes to play, and Erica Bardes scored in the 89th minute on what might have been intended as a cross from outside the box to secure a 1-0 win.

McQuillan's 19 saves in two games against Rutgers this season are just five fewer saves than Stanford's entire goalkeeping group has through 20 games this season.

Viens earns the spotlight

South Florida's Viens scored an NCAA tournament hat trick and somehow lost ground in the national scoring race. That's the weirdness Stanford's record rout wrought. But it doesn't detract from what the active career leader in goals scored did to make sure she gets at least one more week on the field.

Viens' natural hat trick gave USF a 3-0 lead at Florida en route to a 4-2 win. It was not only USF's first win in seven games against SEC schools, but it hadn't even scored against the Gators in the past three games in the series -- including earlier this season.

The Canadian national team has been curiously slow to embrace the Quebec native. But just five goals shy of the NCAA's all-time top 25 scorers, she's doing something right down here. -- Graham Hays