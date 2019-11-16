The first round of the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament has come and gone. There was a little history, some drama and no shortage of goals.

And now, the second round is here.

The second and third rounds will be played Thursday through Sunday, and the quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30. The College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

Games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

Second-round action

NC State's underdog season continues; BYU remains perfect

As recently as 2016, NC State was coming off a four-year stretch during which it went 2-41-0 in the ACC and a 19-year stretch without an NCAA tournament appearance. So, sure, it's impressive for any program to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons, as the Wolfpack did courtesy of a 2-1 victory against No. 3 Arkansas on Thursday. But it borders on miraculous for this particular program -- the miracle workers in this case the members of a senior class.

Kia Rankin scored the opening goal. Ricci Walkling set up both goals with set-piece service, credited with an assist on the winner. And Tziarra King was a presence throughout, even if NC State's star didn't get on the score sheet. In all, five seniors who started the opener as freshmen in 2016 also started Thursday against Arkansas. With three trips to the Sweet 16 and a second-round penalty-shootout exit in the lone year they didn't advance, NC State's seniors went their entire careers without an official loss in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Alternate histories are often easy to imagine in soccer. And Thursday night might have gone differently for BYU if goalkeeper Sabrina Davis hadn't come up with a good save in the opening minutes or if Louisville hadn't hit the bar with another shot. But Davis made the save, and the shot hit the bar. And with three goals in the span of about 350 seconds in the second half to blow the game open en route to a 4-0 win, No. 2 BYU showed off the attack that has allowed it to rewrite the record book this season. The final goal, a penalty that Mikayla Colohan converted for her second goal of the night, pushed the Cougars to 77 goals this season -- the third-best single-season total in program history and second in the NCAA this season behind only Stanford.

Looking forward to Friday

Most of the top seeds kick off Friday evening, so the afternoon might be the most fertile ground for upsets. That could include the day's very first game, between No. 3 Oklahoma State and Santa Clara in Los Angeles. While unseeded, Santa Clara has been on as much of a roll as any team in the country since the start of October. Since a 2-2 draw against high-powered BYU on Oct. 5, the Broncos have outscored opponents 27-6. But two of Oklahoma State's best victories of the season came on the road at Penn State and West Virginia, so the Cowgirls travel well.

Speaking of Santa Clara, it was the most recent team to knock out a No. 1 seed in the first round when it bounced Stanford in overtime in 2016. That's the only time in the past eight tournaments a top seed missed the Sweet 16 (and that upset came with extenuating circumstances after the Cardinal's Andi Sullivan suffered a serious knee injury during the game). Again a No. 1 seed this year, Stanford faces Hofstra in the penultimate game of the second round. Earlier in the day, fellow No. 1 seeds Florida State (Brown), North Carolina (Colorado) and Virginia (Washington State) will try to avoid joining the short list of upset victims. -- Graham Hays

Best of the first round

No. 1 Stanford rolls to record win

The NCAA postseason team record for goals in a game fell after barely more than an hour. Hermann Trophy favorite Catarina Macario matched the NCAA tournament single-game record with five assists -- and did so within the game's first 29 minutes. For good measure, she later matched the single-game record with four goals.

Stanford's 15-0 win against Prairie View A&M was so lopsided as to descend into the decidedly uncomfortable. Only five of the previous 10 national champions scored more than 15 goals in their entire NCAA tournament runs. The Cardinal went deep into their roster -- each of seven subs played at least 41 minutes and no starter played more than 60. Beyond that, a mismatch was unavoidable. And Prairie View A&M, which qualified for the tournament as Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament champion and regular-season co-champion, deserved its chance to compete.

Macario is now tied for the eighth-best single-season total in NCAA history, with 77 points on 27 goals and 23 assists. The only woman ahead of her who competed in college this century is Christine Sinclair, the Canadian legend soon to break the all-time international goals record.

Amanda McQuillan has Rutgers' number

For the first time since 2015, just a single seeded team fell in the first round. No wonder there were so few surprises, if upsets required underdogs to go to the lengths that Central Connecticut State's McQuillan did in knocking off fourth-seeded Rutgers.

In her first college start in August, the Irish youth international was credited with nine saves and helped CCSU take Rutgers to overtime before finally conceding defeat. On the same field, the Scarlet Knights never figured her out Friday night. McQuillan made 10 saves, including a full-stretch tip to save a goal with a little more than five minutes to play, and Erica Bardes scored in the 89th minute on what might have been intended as a cross from outside the box to secure a 1-0 win.

McQuillan's 19 saves in two games against Rutgers this season are just five fewer saves than Stanford's entire goalkeeping group has through 20 games this season.

Evelyne Viens earns the spotlight

South Florida's Viens scored an NCAA tournament hat trick and somehow lost ground in the national scoring race. That's the weirdness Stanford's record rout wrought. But it doesn't detract from what the active career leader in goals scored did to make sure she gets at least one more week on the field.

Viens' natural hat trick gave USF a 3-0 lead at Florida en route to a 4-2 win. It was not only USF's first win in seven games against SEC schools, but it hadn't even scored against the Gators in the past three games in the series -- including earlier this season.

The Canadian national team has been curiously slow to embrace the Quebec native. But just five goals shy of the NCAA's all-time top 25 scorers, she's doing something right down here. -- Graham Hays

More first-round notes

Thrilling finishes

It wouldn't be drama without penalty kicks. And there was plenty of drama.

The first came between Clemson and Vanderbilt. With penalties tied at 4 and a chance to send the Commodores to the second round, Paola Ellis' potential winner sailed high over the crossbar, giving the Tigers new life. Patrice DiPasquale made her ensuing PK, and Clemson goalie Sandy MacIver dove to her right to stop Leila Azari's shot and send the Tigers to the next round.

SAVE AND ADVANCE 💫



Later Friday, fourth-seeded Texas Tech, despite scoring two goals in the first 11:03, outlasted Pepperdine in penalty kicks 4-3.

Tied at 3 entering the fifth round of penalties, Luana Munoz scored the go-ahead PK for the Red Raiders, and freshman goalkeeper Madison White made the game-clinching save with her fists as Texas Tech, which lost in the Big 12 semifinals, moved on to face Michigan in the second round.

Santa Clara and Hofstra both made sure their overtimes were quick. Santa Clara's Julie Doyle scored 20 seconds in to lift the Broncos over Cal, and Sabrina Bryan tucked her left-footed shot from inside the box just inside the right post in the 94th minute to give the Pride a 1-0 win over Loyola Chicago.