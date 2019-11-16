Catarina Macario and top-seeded Stanford won in blowout fashion Friday. Two-seeds BYU and UCLA won by a combined score of 9-2. And all three 3-seeds won in shutout fashion.

But two of the most thrilling finishes in the first round of the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament came down to penalty kicks.

The first was between Clemson and Vanderbilt. With penalties tied at 4 and a chance to deliver the Commodores to the second round, Paola Ellis' potential winning PK sailed high over the crossbar, giving the Tigers new life. Patrice DiPasquale made her ensuing PK, and Clemson goalie Sandy MacIver dove to her right to stop Leila Azari's shot to send the Tigers to the next round.

SAVE AND ADVANCE 💫



Clemson continues on to the Second Round!#NCAASoccer | @clemsonwsoccer pic.twitter.com/orltS27F7q — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Later Friday, fourth-seeded Texas Tech, despite scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes, 3 seconds, outlasted Pepperdine in penalty kicks 4-3.

Tied at 3 entering the fifth round of penalties, Luana Munoz scored the go-ahead PK for the Red Raiders, and freshman goalkeeper Madison White made the game-clinching save with her fists as Texas Tech, which lost in the Big 12 semifinals, moves on to face Michigan in the second round.

The tournament's first round runs Friday through Sunday, while the second and third rounds will be played the following weekend. The quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30, while the College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

First-round games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

Bracket » | Scores » | Watch »

Catarina Macario and Stanford mean business

Macario, the reigning Hermann Trophy winner who could be the first to repeat since U.S. women's national team star Morgan Brian, recorded 12 points in Stanford's 15-0 rout of Prairie View A&M.

Macario, who entered the tournament with the second-most goals in the NCAA this season, had four goals and four assists for the Cardinal, who look for their second national championship in three years. Her fourth goal of the game broke Stanford's single-season program record (27).

🔴 Stanford takes the 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of action! #NCAASoccer | @StanfordWSoccer pic.twitter.com/eV5Y6Xfssr — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Sophia Smith and Bianca Caetano-Ferrara each recorded hat tricks for Stanford, which outshot Prairie View A&M 28-0.

First upset of the tournament

While Texas Tech avoided the upset, fourth-seeded Rutgers wasn't so lucky.

Erica Bardes' 89th-minute goal for Central Connecticut State was the lone goal as the Blue Devils beat the Scarlet Knights 1-0 in New Jersey.

Bardes, who scored just one goal in her first 15 games of the season, has scored four goals in her past six games. Goalie Amanda McQuillan, meanwhile, made 10 saves.

Penn State rallies in the blink of an eye

Fourth-seeded Penn State trailed 1-0 early in the second half. And then in a span of a minute, the Nittany Lions were ahead.

Frankie Tagliaferri and Sam Coffey scored 50 seconds apart in the 50th minute to help lead Penn State to a 3-1 victory over upset-minded Stony Brook.

BACK-TO-BACK ATTACK FOR PENN STATE! 💥



The Nittany Lions grab the lead after two quick scores to start the second half.#NCAASoccer | @pennstatewsoc pic.twitter.com/Iji8zduLaV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

More first-round action

The other three No. 1 seeds don't play until Saturday. Florida State faces South Alabama at 6 p.m. (all times ET), while North Carolina takes on Belmont at the same time. Virginia takes on Radford at 7 p.m.

There are 13 games Saturday, starting as early as noon and as late as 9 p.m., and just one -- Notre Dame-St. Louis -- on Sunday.

Storylines to watch

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

The tournament is Macario's to own, but don't sleep on the powers from the ACC.

BYU is the lone undefeated team in the tourney, thanks to chemistry, camaraderie and Mikayla Colohan.

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, two players from England, hope to end UNC's title drought.

Diana Ordonez leads Virginia in points (31) and is tied for the team lead in goals (14). Oh, and she's only a freshman.