Stanford averaged 3.79 goals per game in the regular season. The Cardinal almost quadrupled that Friday night in a historic first-round game in the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament.

Catarina Macario, the reigning Hermann Trophy winner, recorded four goals and four assists, while two other Cardinal players had hat tricks as Stanford routed Prairie View A&M 15-0, setting a record for most goals in an NCAA tournament game.

Macario, who could be the first repeat Hermann winner since U.S. women's national team star Morgan Brian did it with Virginia in 2013 and '14, set a program record with 12 points in a game. She scored her first goal 4:40 into the first half, and Stanford never looked back.

Sophia Smith scored two of her three goals within the first 15:04, and Bianca Caetano-Ferrara scored all three of her goals over the final 25 minutes. Stanford's goals-per-game average went up to 4.35 following Friday's performance.

🔴 Stanford takes the 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of action! #NCAASoccer | @StanfordWSoccer pic.twitter.com/eV5Y6Xfssr — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

The tournament's first round runs Friday through Sunday, while the second and third rounds will be played Nov. 22-24. The quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30, while the College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

First-round games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

What about the other No. 1 seeds?

The other three No. 1 seeds play Saturday. Florida State faces South Alabama at 6 p.m. (all times ET), while North Carolina takes on Belmont at the same time. Virginia takes on Radford at 7 p.m.

Thrilling finishes

It wouldn't be drama without penalty kicks. And there was plenty of drama.

The first was between Clemson and Vanderbilt. With penalties tied at 4 and a chance to send the Commodores to the second round, Paola Ellis' potential winner sailed high over the crossbar, giving the Tigers new life. Patrice DiPasquale made her ensuing PK, and Clemson goalie Sandy MacIver dove to her right to stop Leila Azari's shot to send the Tigers to the next round.

SAVE AND ADVANCE 💫



Clemson continues on to the Second Round!#NCAASoccer | @clemsonwsoccer pic.twitter.com/orltS27F7q — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Later Friday, fourth-seeded Texas Tech, despite scoring two goals in the first 11:03, outlasted Pepperdine in penalty kicks 4-3.

Tied at 3 entering the fifth round of penalties, Luana Munoz scored the go-ahead PK for the Red Raiders, and freshman goalkeeper Madison White made the game-clinching save with her fists as Texas Tech, which lost in the Big 12 semifinals, moves on to face Michigan in the second round.

Monmouth took Brown to PKs on Saturday, where the Bears won 4-1. Meanwhile, Hofstra didn't need to go that far. Sabrina Bryan tucked her left-footed shot from inside the box just inside the right post to end a scoreless tie against Loyola Chicago and send the Pride into the second round, where Stanford awaits.

Upset central

Central Connecticut State didn't need overtime to send the first seeded team home.

The Blue Devils beat fourth-seeded Rutgers 1-0 thanks to Erica Bardes' 89th-minute goal on Friday in New Jersey.

Bardes, who scored just one goal in her first 15 games of the season, has scored four goals in her past six games. Goalie Amanda McQuillan, meanwhile, made 10 saves.

Penn State rallies in the blink of an eye

Fourth-seeded Penn State trailed 1-0 early in the second half. And then in a span of a minute, the Nittany Lions were ahead.

Frankie Tagliaferri and Sam Coffey scored 50 seconds apart in the 50th minute to help lead Penn State to a 3-1 victory over upset-minded Stony Brook.

BACK-TO-BACK ATTACK FOR PENN STATE! 💥



The Nittany Lions grab the lead after two quick scores to start the second half.#NCAASoccer | @pennstatewsoc pic.twitter.com/Iji8zduLaV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Storylines to watch

The tournament is Macario's to own, but don't sleep on the powers from the ACC.

BYU is the lone undefeated team in the tourney, thanks to chemistry, camaraderie and Mikayla Colohan.

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, two players from England, hope to end UNC's title drought.

Diana Ordonez leads Virginia in points (31) and is tied for the team lead in goals (14). Oh, and she's only a freshman.