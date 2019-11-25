The Elite Eight is set. And with one exception, chalk held up in the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament. All 1- and 2-seeds, minus No. 1 Virginia, advanced to the quarterfinals.

One side of the bracket will pit No. 1 Stanford against No. 2 BYU and No. 1 Florida State against No. 2 UCLA. Top-seeded North Carolina will face No. 2 USC in one of the other quarterfinals. The other one will feature No. 2 South Carolina against Washington State, which followed Friday's upset over the top-seeded Cavaliers by beating West Virginia 3-0 on Sunday.

The quarterfinals will be played on Friday and Saturday with a spot in the final four at stake. The College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

Games can be viewed on ACC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

Bracket » | Scores » | Watch »

Three things that stood out in the Sweet 16

Catarina Macario in select company

It was a goal worthy of some history. Macario gathered a pass around 40 yards from goal and accelerated forward with a handful of quick touches. With the last of those touches, she shifted ever so slightly toward the middle of the field and opened up her shooting angle. Then she ripped a 20-yard shot that curled into the top corner of the net.

The opening goal in the top-seeded Cardinal's 2-0 win against fourth-seeded Penn State was all the Cardinal really needed. It was also Macario's 30th goal of the season. She's the first player to reach 30 goals since Penn State's Maya Hayes in 2011 and joins Hayes, Christine Sinclair, Abby Wambach and Tiffany Weimer as the only players to get there in the past two decades. As good as Sinclair's WCC was in its heyday, none of those players had to play in the nation's best conference. Macario also trails only Mia Hamm, Sinclair and Lisa Cole for the NCAA single-season points record. Sinclair and Wambach had been the only players this century to crack that top 10.

Washington State players celebrate during Sunday's 3-0 victory over West Virginia to advance to the Elite Eight. Washington State Athletics

David proves Pac-12 is Goliath

Washington State began the tournament on the fringes of relevancy, ranked essentially 37th in the nation as the next-to-last team receiving any votes at all in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25. It was a surprise first-round host against a Memphis team ranked 14th in that same poll and wondering why it got sent to the wilds of the Palouse The Cougars then beat the Tigers, stunned No. 1-seed Virginia on the road in the second round and ousted West Virginia with a 3-0 win Sunday. So here the Cougars are in their first Elite Eight.

As the lone unseeded team in the quarterfinals, it's an underdog story. But watch someone as gifted as Morgan Weaver, the senior who scored two goals against West Virginia and has 41 in her career, and it's easy to conclude that the Cougars might not have been such an underdog if they came through an easier league than the Pac-12. With half of the tournament's remaining teams, including the one responsible for eliminating Virginia, the Pac-12 has an ironclad case as the best conference in the nation this season. And as was the case against Virginia, Washington State didn't steal a win away from a more pedigreed West Virginia. It earned the result, looking very much like a team that learned the lessons of playing Stanford, UCLA, USC and the rest.

No. 1 Florida State survives

With its patient possession, Florida State is annually among the more maddening teams to play. The Seminoles rarely let their opponents have the ball and often don't seem in any hurry to score themselves. It can make teams, well, want to foul them 29 times. But most teams don't. And it didn't work out well for South Florida. Rallying from a goal down early in the first half, Florida State beat USF 2-1 and withstood all those fouls from its in-state rival. The 29 fouls were a USF record. And while the NCAA doesn't exactly advertise foul records, you get some sense of context knowing that the second-highest total in 24 games this weekend was Arizona's' 17 fouls (in a game that went to overtime). USF also received six yellow cards.

To be fair to the Bulls, who also committed 19 fouls in a loss against the Seminoles a season ago, their play Sunday was more physical than malicious. But the frustration as Florida State kept the ball -- and thereby kept USF from playing through Evelyne Viens -- was evident. The Seminoles were in typically pragmatic postseason form, pulling level on Jaelin Howell's goal just before halftime and taking the lead early in the second half on a Deyna Castellanos spot kick.

What to look forward to in the Elite Eight

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 BYU

Elise Flake and second-seeded BYU are headed to the women's NCAA soccer quarterfinals, where top-seeded Stanford awaits. BYU Athletics

The Cardinal (21-1-0) lead the nation with 93 goals. The Cougars (20-0-1) are second with 80 goals. No other team has more than 70. That goes a ways toward explaining why this is one of the most appealing quarterfinal pairings in recent history. Macario aside, the attacking talent is a preview of coming attractions in the NWSL -- notably Stanford's Madison Haley and Sophia Smith, and BYU's Mikayla Colohan and Elise Flake. But both teams are also among Division I's stingiest defenses, and standouts like Stanford defender Naomi Girma and BYU keeper Sabrina Davis may have few better chance to distinguish themselves.

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 UCLA

It's their first postseason meeting since 2013, when UCLA beat Florida State in overtime in the national championship game (with the same seeding as this encounter). More practically, it's a rematch of UCLA's 2-1 win in late August -- the only rematch among the four quarterfinals. The Bruins slipped into a monthlong funk after that win, but they cruised through Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 and are watching highly touted freshman Mia Fishel come into her own, with four goals in the past four games.

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 USC

The first question is the status of USC's Penelope Hocking, who is day-to-day and will continue to be assessed after being helped off the field in the closing minutes of her team's 1-0 win against Santa Clara in the Sweet 16. If she's not available or not at full strength, it's one more way the bracket opens up for the Tar Heels -- already on the opposite side of the draw from Stanford, Florida State, BYU and UCLA. On the day Alessia Russo saw her goal-scoring streak snapped at four games, she had two assists in the Sweet 16 - one more than she had in her previous 20 games. She's on a mission.

No. 2 South Carolina vs. Washington State

The three-time reigning SEC defensive player of the year, South Carolina center back Grace Fisk scored more goals Sunday than South Carolina's opponents in the entire NCAA tournament. That's why there will be Thanksgiving soccer in Columbia. Fisk opened the scoring in a 2-0 win against No. 3 Kansas, her first goal this season. It's her work on the other end that will concern the Cougars. The Gamecocks now have seven consecutive shutouts, the longest active streak among the quarterfinalists. -- Graham Hays

Best of the second round

No. 1 seed Virginia bows out

The best program yet to win a national title will retain that label for at least another year. This time, Virginia's season ended at the hands of MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, the daughter of a former United States women's national team player, whose late goal helped Washington State stun the Cavaliers 3-2.

WASHINGTON STATE TAKE THE LATE LEAD IN CHARLOTTESVILLE 😱



The Cougars roll it in for the 3-2 edge over Virginia!#NCAASoccer | @wsucougarsoccer pic.twitter.com/QDK93rZDUa — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 23, 2019

Virginia was ranked No. 1 in the country for eight weeks this season and allowed eight goals in 21 games entering Friday's encounter. Yet after trailing for less than three minutes in its first 19 games, the Cavaliers faced three deficits against the Cougars. And the Pac-12 visitors made their last lead hold up after Frimpong-Ellertson bundled home a scramble ball in front of goal in the 82nd minute. Now a freshman for the Cougars, Frimpong-Ellertson was just 6 when her mom, Tina, played for the U.S. in the 2007 World Cup. She was a toddler when Tina became the University of Washington's all-time leading scorer. But it took her mom four seasons to guide the Huskies to the Elite Eight. MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson will have a chance to do it on her first try when Washington State, fueled by goals from Stanford transfer Averie Collins and all-Pac-12 forward Morgan Weaver, faces West Virginia on Sunday.

Penn State wins a thriller

What Virginia couldn't pull off, No. 4 Penn State managed in escaping an upset bid out of the Pac-12. After erasing Arizona's two-goal lead early in the second half, Penn State saw the Wildcats reclaim a 3-2 advantage with a little more than 20 minutes to play. The Wildcats still held that edge as the clocked ticked inside three minutes to play in regulation -- until Sam Coffey made a strong run on the left side and steered home her second goal of the game to send it to overtime. The high-profile transfer played just one tournament game in two seasons at Boston College. She has three goals in two games for Penn State this tournament. Penn State's Frankie Tagliaferri then ended it seven minutes into overtime.

The Big 12 didn't have the best of days

The conference that somewhat surprisingly received three national seeds saw two of those seeded teams ousted in second-round upsets. Already down a goal when it conceded a penalty kick and saw a player sent off with a red card early in the first half against Santa Clara, No. 3 Oklahoma State never got a foothold in a 3-1 loss. No. 4 Texas Tech rallied once from its own early deficit against Michigan, but two headed goals from Wolverines freshman Danielle Wolfe in the second half doomed the Red Raiders in a 3-2 loss.

And while both teams were unseeded, West Virginia escaped what would have been one of the day's bigger surprises when Alina Stahl's goal with a little more than four minutes to play in the second overtime period gave the Mountaineers a 1-0 win against Central Connecticut State. Only No. 3 Kansas put its best foot forward among the conference's teams, with a 3-0 win against Xavier setting up a meeting with quietly stifling No. 2 South Carolina in the third round. -- Graham Hays

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Best of the first round

No. 1 Stanford rolls to record win

The NCAA postseason team record for goals in a game fell after barely more than an hour. Hermann Trophy favorite Catarina Macario matched the NCAA tournament single-game record with five assists -- and did so within the game's first 29 minutes. For good measure, she later matched the single-game record with four goals.

Stanford's 15-0 win against Prairie View A&M was so lopsided as to descend into the decidedly uncomfortable. Only five of the previous 10 national champions scored more than 15 goals in their entire NCAA tournament runs. The Cardinal went deep into their roster -- each of seven subs played at least 41 minutes and no starter played more than 60. Beyond that, a mismatch was unavoidable. And Prairie View A&M, which qualified for the tournament as Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament champion and regular-season co-champion, deserved its chance to compete.

Macario is now tied for the eighth-best single-season total in NCAA history, with 77 points on 27 goals and 23 assists. The only woman ahead of her who competed in college this century is Christine Sinclair, the Canadian legend soon to break the all-time international goals record.

Amanda McQuillan has Rutgers' number

For the first time since 2015, just one seeded team fell in the first round. No wonder there were so few surprises, if upsets required underdogs to go to the lengths that Central Connecticut State's McQuillan did in knocking off fourth-seeded Rutgers.

In her first college start in August, the Irish youth international was credited with nine saves and helped CCSU take Rutgers to overtime before finally conceding defeat. On the same field, the Scarlet Knights never figured her out Friday night. McQuillan made 10 saves, including a full-stretch tip to save a goal with a little more than five minutes to play, and Erica Bardes scored in the 89th minute on what might have been intended as a cross from outside the box to secure a 1-0 win.

McQuillan's 19 saves in two games against Rutgers this season are just five fewer saves than Stanford's entire goalkeeping group has through 20 games this season.

Viens earns the spotlight

South Florida's Viens scored an NCAA tournament hat trick and somehow lost ground in the national scoring race. That's the weirdness Stanford's record rout wrought. But it doesn't detract from what the active career leader in goals scored did to make sure she gets at least one more week on the field.

Viens' natural hat trick gave USF a 3-0 lead at Florida en route to a 4-2 win. It was not only USF's first win in seven games against SEC schools, but it hadn't even scored against the Gators in the past three games in the series -- including earlier this season.

The Canadian national team has been curiously slow to embrace the Quebec native. But just five goals shy of the NCAA's all-time top 25 scorers, she's doing something right down here. -- Graham Hays