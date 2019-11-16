Stanford made history Friday when the Cardinal scored 15 goals, the most in a women's NCAA soccer tournament game.

The other three No. 1 seeds -- ACC powerhouses Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia -- won only by a combined score of 10-0. In fact, no top-three seed in the tournament lost in the first round.

Florida State bounced back from its ACC semifinal loss to Virginia by beating South Alabama 2-0 on the strength of two Kristen McFarland goals. The Cavaliers, whose only loss this season was last Sunday to UNC in the ACC title game, beat Radford 3-0.

And then there are the Tar Heels, who including Saturday's 5-0 victory over Belmont have outscored their opponents 26-4 during their nine-game winning streak.

Chalk has held for the most part through the first round of the tournament, which concludes Sunday after Notre Dame-St. Louis. But maybe it won't always be like that.

Next weekend will be the second and third rounds, and the quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30. The College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

Games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

Bracket » | Scores » | Watch »

Stanford's historic rout

Catarina Macario scored four goals and tallied four assists in Stanford's 15-0 rout over Prairie View A&M in the first round of the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament. Stanford Athletics

Stanford averaged 3.79 goals per game in the regular season. The Cardinal almost quadrupled that Friday night when they routed Prairie View A&M 15-0.

Catarina Macario, who could be the first repeat Hermann Trophy winner since U.S. women's national team star Morgan Brian did it with Virginia in 2013 and '14, recorded four goals and four assists, while two other Cardinal players had hat tricks. Her 12 points were a program single-game record.

Sophia Smith scored two of her three goals within the first 15:04, and Bianca Caetano-Ferrara scored all three of her goals over the final 25 minutes. Stanford's goals-per-game average went up to 4.35 following Friday's performance.

Thrilling finishes

It wouldn't be drama without penalty kicks. And there was plenty of drama.

The first was between Clemson and Vanderbilt. With penalties tied at 4 and a chance to send the Commodores to the second round, Paola Ellis' potential winner sailed high over the crossbar, giving the Tigers new life. Patrice DiPasquale made her ensuing PK, and Clemson goalie Sandy MacIver dove to her right to stop Leila Azari's shot to send the Tigers to the next round.

SAVE AND ADVANCE 💫



Clemson continues on to the Second Round!#NCAASoccer | @clemsonwsoccer pic.twitter.com/orltS27F7q — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Later Friday, fourth-seeded Texas Tech, despite scoring two goals in the first 11:03, outlasted Pepperdine in penalty kicks 4-3.

Tied at 3 entering the fifth round of penalties, Luana Munoz scored the go-ahead PK for the Red Raiders, and freshman goalkeeper Madison White made the game-clinching save with her fists as Texas Tech, which lost in the Big 12 semifinals, moves on to face Michigan in the second round.

Monmouth took Brown to PKs on Saturday, where the Bears won 4-1. Meanwhile, Santa Clara and Hofstra both made sure their overtimes would be quick.

Santa Clara's Julie Doyle scored 20 seconds to lift the Broncos over Cal, while Sabrina Bryan tucked her left-footed shot from inside the box just inside the right post in the 94th minute to give the Pride a 1-0 win over Loyola Chicago.

Up next for Hofstra: Stanford.

Upset central

Central Connecticut State didn't need overtime to send the first seeded team home.

The Blue Devils beat fourth-seeded Rutgers 1-0 thanks to Erica Bardes' 89th-minute goal on Friday in New Jersey.

Bardes, who scored just one goal in her first 15 games of the season, has scored four goals in her past six games. Goalie Amanda McQuillan, meanwhile, made 10 saves.

Penn State rallies in the blink of an eye

Fourth-seeded Penn State trailed 1-0 early in the second half. And then in a span of a minute, the Nittany Lions were ahead.

Frankie Tagliaferri and Sam Coffey scored 50 seconds apart in the 50th minute to help lead Penn State to a 3-1 victory over upset-minded Stony Brook.

BACK-TO-BACK ATTACK FOR PENN STATE! 💥



The Nittany Lions grab the lead after two quick scores to start the second half.#NCAASoccer | @pennstatewsoc pic.twitter.com/Iji8zduLaV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Storylines to watch

The tournament is Macario's to own, but don't sleep on the powers from the ACC.

BYU is the lone undefeated team in the tourney, thanks to chemistry, camaraderie and Mikayla Colohan.

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, two players from England, hope to end UNC's title drought.

Diana Ordonez leads Virginia in points (31) and is tied for the team lead in goals (14). Oh, and she's only a freshman.