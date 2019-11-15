Virginia, North Carolina, Stanford and Florida State are all No. 1 seeds in the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament.

But one of the most thrilling finishes early on came down to penalty kicks between Clemson and Vanderbilt on Friday.

With penalties tied at 4 and a chance to send the Commodores to the second round, Paola Ellis' potential winning PK sailed high over the crossbar, giving the Tigers new life. Patrice DiPasquale made her ensuing PK, and Clemson goalie Sandy MacIver dove to her right to stop Leila Azari's shot to send the Tigers to the next round.

SAVE AND ADVANCE 💫



Clemson continues on to the Second Round!#NCAASoccer | @clemsonwsoccer pic.twitter.com/orltS27F7q — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

The tournament's first round runs Friday through Sunday, while the second and third rounds will be played the following weekend. The quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30, while the College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

First-round games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

Bracket » | Scores » | Watch »

Key games in the first round

Fourth-seeded Penn State trailed 1-0 early in the second half. And then in a span of a minute, the Nittany Lions were ahead.

Frankie Tagliaferri and Sam Coffey scored 50 seconds apart in the 50th minute to help lead Penn State to a 3-1 victory over upset-minded Stony Brook.

BACK-TO-BACK ATTACK FOR PENN STATE! 💥



The Nittany Lions grab the lead after two quick scores to start the second half.#NCAASoccer | @pennstatewsoc pic.twitter.com/Iji8zduLaV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 16, 2019

Top-seeded Stanford kicks off the tournament against Prairie View A&M on Friday at 10 p.m. (all times EST), while the other three No. 1 seeds don't play until Saturday. Florida State faces South Alabama at 6 p.m., while North Carolina takes on Belmont at the same time. Virginia takes on Radford at 7 p.m.

Eighteen of the 32 first-round games were set to be played Friday. There are 13 games Saturday, starting as early as noon and as late as 9 p.m., and just one -- Notre Dame-St. Louis -- on Sunday.

Storylines to watch

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

The tournament is Stanford's Catarina Macario's to own, but don't sleep on the powers from the ACC.

BYU is the lone undefeated team in the tourney, thanks to chemistry, camaraderie and Mikayla Colohan.

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, two players from England, hope to end UNC's title drought.

Diana Ordonez leads Virginia in points (31) and is tied for the team lead in goals (14). Oh, and she's only a freshman.