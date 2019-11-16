The first round of the 2019 women's NCAA soccer tournament has come and gone. There was a little history, some drama and no shortage of goals.

The second and third rounds will be played Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24, and the quarterfinals will be Nov. 29-30. The College Cup will begin Dec. 6, with the national championship game on Sunday, Dec. 8, in San Jose, California.

Games can be viewed on ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App. All three College Cup games will air on ESPNU.

But before we get there, here's a look at the three biggest storylines from the first round and what to look forward to next weekend:

Three things that stood out

No. 1 Stanford rolls to record win

The NCAA postseason team record for goals in a game fell after barely more than an hour. Hermann Trophy favorite Catarina Macario matched the NCAA tournament single-game record with five assists -- and did so within the game's first 29 minutes. For good measure, she later matched the single-game record with four goals.

Stanford's 15-0 win against Prairie View A&M was so lopsided as to descend into the decidedly uncomfortable. Only five of the previous 10 national champions scored more than 15 goals in their entire NCAA tournament runs. The Cardinal went deep into their roster -- each of seven subs played at least 41 minutes and no starter played more than 60 minutes. Beyond that, a mismatch was unavoidable. And Prairie View A&M, which qualified for the tournament as SWAC tournament champion and regular-season co-champions, deserved its chance to compete.

Macario is now tied for the eighth-best single-season total in NCAA history with 77 points on 27 goals and 23 assists. The only woman ahead of her who competed in college this century is Christine Sinclair, the Canadian legend soon to break the all-time international goals record.

Amanda McQuillan has Rutgers' number

For the first time since 2015, just a single seeded team fell in the first round. No wonder there were so few surprises, if upsets required underdogs to go to the lengths that Central Connecticut State's McQuillan did in knocking off fourth-seeded Rutgers.

In her first college start in August, the Irish youth international was credited with nine saves and helped CCSU take Rutgers to overtime before finally ceding defeat. On the same field, the Scarlet Knights never figured her out Friday night. McQuillan made 10 saves, including a full-stretch tip to save a goal with a little more than five minutes to play, and Erica Bardes scored in the 89th minute on what might have been intended as a cross from outside the box to secure a 1-0 win.

McQuillan's 19 saves in two games against Rutgers this season are just five fewer saves than Stanford's entire goalkeeping group has through 20 games this season.

Evelyne Viens earns the spotlight

South Florida's Viens scored an NCAA tournament hat trick and somehow lost ground in the national scoring race. That's the weirdness Stanford's record rout wrought. But it doesn't detract from what the active career leader in goals scored did to make sure she gets at least one more week on the field.

Viens' natural hat trick gave USF a 3-0 lead at Florida en route to a 4-2 win. It was not only USF's first-ever win in seven games against SEC schools, but it hadn't even scored against the Gators in the past three games in the series -- including earlier this season.

The Canadian national team has been curiously slow to embrace the Quebec native. But just five goals shy of the NCAA's all-time top 25 scorers, she's doing something right down here.

Three things to look forward to

Los Angeles is the place to be

Eight teams will be in Los Angeles this week, with No. 2 seeds UCLA and USC hosting second- and third-round games. Seven of those teams were ranked in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 entering the tournament. Talk about a concentration of talent.

The game of the second round is Duke and third-seeded Wisconsin playing in UCLA's part of the draw. That's No. 10 Wisconsin and No. 12 Duke, according to the polls, with No. 7 UCLA awaiting the winner if the Bruins beat unseeded and unranked Clemson. The Blue Devils have struggled all season scoring goals against ranked opposition, but looked good in the first round.

Farther south, USC at least gets to deal with its challenge at home this season after the committee inexcusably sent them to Florida State at this stage a season ago. But the Trojans are in the odd position of hosting three teams ranked ahead of them in scoring this season. In fact, second-round opponent Texas A&M (No. 14 in scoring), Oklahoma State (No. 18) and Santa Clara (No. 6) are all among the most prolific offenses remaining in the bracket.

Keep an eye on Florida State

It would be unwise to pick against the top-seeded Seminoles at home. But consider that the other three No. 1 seeds are facing opponents -- Colorado at No. 1 North Carolina, Washington State at No. 1 Virginia and Hofstra at No. 1 Stanford -- that accumulated a total of 12 points in the voting for the most recent Top 25. Needless to say, none of them made that poll. Florida State faces Brown, ranked 16th in the most recent poll.

Kristen McFarland celebrates with Yujie Zhao after scoring one of her two goals in top-seeded Florida State's 2-0 first-round win. But the Seminoles will be tested in the second round against Brown. Larry Novey/Florida State Athletics

Granted, Brown wasn't exactly commanding in surviving a first-round penalty shootout against Monmouth in which it was outshot. It has been a long time since Diana Matheson and Princeton carried the Ivy League to the College Cup in 2004. But Brown's ability to keep games close -- allowing just six goals all season -- and Florida State's penchant for biding its time could make things interesting.

Expect the unexpected

The tournament will be down to four quarterfinals after this weekend. In the previous 10 seasons -- so spanning 40 quarterfinals -- a No. 1 seed played a No. 2 seed in that round just 17 times.

So while the opening weekend was short on upsets, don't bet on that carrying over. -- Graham Hays

More first-round notes

Thrilling finishes

It wouldn't be drama without penalty kicks. And there was plenty of drama.

The first came between Clemson and Vanderbilt. With penalties tied at 4 and a chance to send the Commodores to the second round, Paola Ellis' potential winner sailed high over the crossbar, giving the Tigers new life. Patrice DiPasquale made her ensuing PK, and Clemson goalie Sandy MacIver dove to her right to stop Leila Azari's shot and send the Tigers to the next round.

SAVE AND ADVANCE 💫



Later Friday, fourth-seeded Texas Tech, despite scoring two goals in the first 11:03, outlasted Pepperdine in penalty kicks 4-3.

Tied at 3 entering the fifth round of penalties, Luana Munoz scored the go-ahead PK for the Red Raiders, and freshman goalkeeper Madison White made the game-clinching save with her fists as Texas Tech, which lost in the Big 12 semifinals, moved on to face Michigan in the second round.

Santa Clara and Hofstra both made sure their overtimes were quick. Santa Clara's Julie Doyle scored 20 seconds in to lift the Broncos over Cal, and Sabrina Bryan tucked her left-footed shot from inside the box just inside the right post in the 94th minute to give the Pride a 1-0 win over Loyola Chicago.