Baylor enters the 2019 NCAA volleyball tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Perennial powerhouses Stanford and Penn State could have to go through Pittsburgh to get to Pittsburgh. And Big Ten rivals Nebraska and Wisconsin could square off in the Elite Eight.

All of that is to say, this year's women's tournament is wide open and could feature a lot of parity.

The road to the final four begins this weekend with the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA volleyball tournament. Eight of the 32 first-round matches will be played Thursday, while the other 24 will take place on Friday. By the end of play Saturday, the Sweet 16 will be set.

The regionals will take place on Dec. 13-14, while the final four will begin on Thursday, Dec. 19, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The national championship will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Games can be watched on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN and the championship on ESPN2.

What to watch for on Thursday

No. 2 Texas, No. 10 Florida, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 15 Western Kentucky will host their first-round pairings beginning Thursday night and play their second-round matches on Friday.

The Longhorns, seeking their first seeking their first final four appearance since 2016 and first national title since 2012, start off against America East champion Albany. The Gators will take on SWAC champion Alabama State, while the Aggies will face Big East champ St. John's. Western Kentucky, which went 31-1 in the regular season en route to the Conference USA title, will face Kennesaw State of the Atlantic Sun.

Key stories entering the tournament