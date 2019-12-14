The NCAA volleyball tournament went back to having the top seeds still alive host the regionals in 2016 after a period of using predetermined sites. The reason was to guarantee better attendance, but the fear was that it might prevent upsets. So far, the format hasn't done that.

For the third year in a row, there's been an upset of a regional host, as No. 2 seed Texas was knocked off by Louisville 3-2 Friday in Austin. The Cardinals advanced to a regional final for the first time in program history and will attempt to become just the second ACC team ever to make the final four. The first was Florida State in 2011.

The regional finals in Waco, Texas; Madison, Wisconsin; Austin; and Stanford, California, will be Saturday on ESPNU, starting at 4 p.m. ET. The winners advance to the NCAA final four in at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Dec. 19-21.

Games can be watched on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN and the championship on ESPN2.

Best of the third round

Longhorns topped by Louisville

Texas had not lost at home since September 2018 to Stanford. And the Longhorns had not lost a home NCAA tournament match since 2006, when Stanford beat them in the regional final. In short, coming to Gregory Gymnasium is usually a heartbreaker for visiting teams. But Friday, the Cardinals were the ones to break hearts.

Unseeded Louisville -- which lost its top player, senior outside hitter Melanie McHenry, to a knee injury in October -- stunned Texas and knocked the two-time former national champions out of the tournament. The Cardinals won the first two sets by the score of 25-22, and for the second match in a row, Texas had to rally. The Longhorns, who were co-Big 12 champions with Baylor and spent several weeks at No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll, were able to win in five sets in the second round vs. UC Santa Barbara. But not Friday.

Texas looked good in winning the third set 25-17 and the fourth 25-18. But the Longhorns got behind early in the fifth set. And even when they got a reversal of a call and got a point in their favor to make the score 9-5 instead of 10-4, they couldn't quite climb all the way back, as Louisville won 15-12.

Outside hitter Micaya White finished her Texas career with 20 kills, but she also had eight errors. As a team, Texas hit just .129 in the fifth set.

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led Louisville with 23 kills. Cardinals coach Dani Busboom Kelly won national championships at Nebraska as both a player and assistant coach before taking over at Louisville in 2017.

Baylor ready to meet Washington

The No. 1-seeded Bears have never reached a regional final before in the NCAA volleyball tournament. But you wouldn't know that by how smooth it's looked so far. Baylor dropped its only set of the tournament against No. 16 seed Purdue on Friday, but still won comfortably 3-1.

This was just the second time Baylor had even played in a regional semifinal. The Bears were Big 12 co-champions with Texas, the only team that has defeated Baylor this season. The Longhorns were knocked out of the tournament Friday, but Baylor's magical season continues.

Marieke Van der Mark, a 6-foot-6 sophomore opposite, led Baylor with 16 kills, while junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley had 15.

Baylor will face Washington, which is seeking its fifth trip to the final four. The No. 8 seed Huskies, who were second to Stanford in the Pac-12 regular-season standings, beat No. 9 Kentucky 3-1. It ended the terrific career of Wildcats outside hitter Leah Edmond, the SEC player of the year, who finished with 17 kills.

Washington was led by senior outside hitter Kara Bajema with 24 kills. The Huskies also made the final four in 2004, '05, '06 and '13, and won the 2005 national championship.

All-Big Ten battle

No. 4 seed and regional host Wisconsin has swept all three foes so far in the NCAA tournament, with Texas A&M being the latest on Friday. Next up will be an opponent that the Big Ten champion Badgers swept twice during the regular season ... but likely expect a much tougher match from on Saturday.

That's No. 5 seed Nebraska, which has won five NCAA titles and advanced Friday with a sweep of Hawai'i.

Junior middle blocker Dana Rettke led Wisconsin with 14 kills, hitting .667 for the match with no errors. Junior outside hitter Molly Haggerty had 12 kills. Nebraska was led by junior outside hitter Lexi Sun, who hit .619 with 14 kills.

The Badgers beat the Huskers 3-0 in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 5, and did the same thing in Madison on Nov. 24. Wisconsin is seeking its third trip to the final four; the Badgers lost in the 2000 NCAA final to Nebraska and in the 2013 final to Penn State.

Best of the second round

No more hometown heroes

Pittsburgh's volleyball team was hoping to play in the final four in the Panthers' own city later this month, but that dream died early in the NCAA volleyball tournament. In the second round Saturday, No. 6 seed Pitt lost 3-2 to Cincinnati, the Bearcats taking the fifth set 15-13.

Pitt lost only once during the regular season on Sept. 22 to Penn State. The Panthers also had beaten the Nittany Lions on Sept. 20, and the NCAA bracket had them set up to meet each other for a third time in the regional semifinals.

But behind 27 kills from Jordan Thompson, who led the nation with 6.43 kills per set in the regular season, Cincinnati prevailed. She also had 27 kills in the Bearcats' first-round victory over VCU. The 6-foot-4 Thompson had a 50-kill match in November against UConn.

Pitt went unbeaten in ACC play and had no problems in sweeping Howard in the first round. But after going up 2-1 with a dominant 25-16 third-set win against Cincinnati, the Panthers couldn't close it out.

Cincinnati had the best record in the American Athletic Conference at 15-1, but the Bearcats were upset in the conference tournament by Central Florida. The Knights earned the automatic NCAA bid, but the Bearcats got an at-large bid -- and have made the most of it.

Next up for Cincinnati, though, is another tall task: seven-time NCAA champion Penn State, the No. 11 seed, in the regional that will be hosted by Stanford. The Nittany Lions beat Towson 3-1 in the second round.

Pac-12 showdown in semis at Stanford

Defending national champion Stanford, the No. 3 seed, swept Cal Poly in the second round, and now faces a familiar foe in Utah. The Utes knocked off No. 14 seed BYU, although as well as Utah has played, it wasn't much of an upset.

And while that means the Cardinal won't be facing one of the teams that beat them this season -- BYU won 3-1 at Stanford on Sept. 21 -- the Utes also present a difficult challenge. The Cardinal had to go the distance against Utah in their meeting at Stanford on Oct. 20, winning the fifth set 17-15.

In the rematch at Utah on Nov. 22, the Utes won the first set, but Stanford pulled out a 3-1 victory.

Texas survives scare

Second-seeded Texas trailed UC Santa Barbara 2-1, but the Longhorns rallied to win in five sets and advance to the regional semifinals. Texas Athletics

Texas' Gregory Gymnasium is one of the toughest places to play in women's college volleyball. And when the No. 2 seed Longhorns went down 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, they needed all the building's energy to rally. Plus an assist from a former Longhorns player.

Texas got a scare from UC Santa Barbara but rallied for a 3-2 victory, winning the fifth set 15-10. It is the 14th consecutive year the Longhorns have advanced to the regional semifinals, which Texas will host next Friday and Saturday. Logan Eggleston led Texas with 22 kills.

Khat Bell, who was on Texas' 2012 national championship team, came down from the stands after the Longhorns lost the third set 25-18. She gave the team a quick pep talk while coach Jerritt Elliott and his staff convened, and it definitely seemed to have an impact. Elliott told his team afterward that its demeanor changed for the better, and it was noticeable in their 25-18 fourth-set win.

"I couldn't sit there any longer; it was hard to watch them kind of crumble under the pressure," said Bell, who now plays volleyball professionally. "I said, 'If I was out there on the court, what would I say to them?'

"When things are going tough, pull it out, look to each other, take care of each other. You've got to find a way."

Texas next faces Louisville, which upset No. 15 seed Western Kentucky 3-2 on Friday, ending the Hilltoppers' 28-match winning streak.

Gophers survive challenge

Minnesota suffered a heartbreaking loss at home last year in the regional semifinals, falling to Oregon and missing a chance to potentially play in the final four in Minneapolis.

Saturday, it looked as if the No. 7 Gophers were going to have a rough ending at home again, as they faced two match points in the fourth set against Creighton. But Minnesota rallied to win four straight points and take the set 26-24, eventually winning the fifth set 15-10.

"I'm really proud of our athletes for finding a way," Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon said.

The Gophers move on to the regional hosted by Texas, where they will face No. 10 seed Florida. Minnesota's survival means the Big Ten moved five teams into the Sweet 16, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 and SEC have advanced three teams each, the Big 12 two.

Wisconsin keeps rolling

The No. 4 seed Badgers had no trouble with UCLA, sweeping the Bruins in the second round. Wisconsin, which won the Big Ten title, is seeking its first NCAA title and will face No. 13 seed Texas A&M next.

Jazz Sweet led No. 5 seed Nebraska with 17 kills as the Huskers outlasted Missouri in four sets to advance to the regional semifinals. Nebraska Athletic Communications

Meanwhile, five-time NCAA champion Nebraska, the No. 5 seed, was pushed by Missouri in the second round. In the Huskers' 3-1 win, they dropped the first set and outlasted the Tigers 32-30 in the third set. They face No. 12 Hawaii, which swept San Diego in Saturday's late match.

Baylor stays on track

No. 1 seed Baylor swept USC in Saturday's second round, advancing to the regional semifinals for the second time in program history. The Bears, whose only loss was to fellow Big 12 champ Texas, will next face No. 16 seed Purdue.

Also advancing in the Baylor regional was No. 9 Kentucky, which swept Michigan. The Wildcats will meet No. 8 seed Washington, which swept South Carolina on Saturday. Washington, which won the 2005 NCAA title, is the only team left in this region that has advanced to a final four before. -- Mechelle Voepel

Best of the first round

Raise the roof

Yes, if the ball hits the ceiling, it is playable. Case in point, this rally between Utah and Illinois.

Height doesn't matter

Florida middle blocker Rachel Kramer is 6-foot-8 and precisely a foot taller than Alabama State outside hitter Bayle' Bennett. But that height advantage didn't matter when Bennett blocked the Gators' star in the first round on Thursday.

Kramer got the last laugh, however, when the 10th-seeded Gators won in straight sets.

Dance, dance

No. 16 seed Purdue beat Wright State in straight sets, and the Boilermakers celebrated in the best way possible: a Tik Tok to "I Will Survive."