No. 2 seed Texas needed five sets to survive the opening weekend of the 2019 NCAA volleyball tournament. No. 6 Pittsburgh will no longer have a chance to play in front of a home crowd in the final four. Nebraska and Minnesota were tested big time in the second round.

And this year's women's tournament is just getting started.

The first two rounds of the tournament featured plenty of upsets, Pittsburgh, No. 14 BYU and No. 15 Western Kentucky among the seeded teams not to advance to the Sweet 16. By the end of next weekend, we will know who will be playing in Pittsburgh for the final four.

The regionals will take place on Dec. 13-14, and the final four will begin on Thursday, Dec. 19, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The national championship will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. (All times ET).

Games can be watched on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN and the championship on ESPN2.

Best of the second round

No more hometown heroes

Pittsburgh's volleyball team was hoping to play in the final four in the Panthers' own city later this month, but that dream died early in the NCAA volleyball tournament. In the second round Saturday, No. 6 seed Pitt lost 3-2 to Cincinnati, the Bearcats taking the fifth set 15-13.

Pitt lost only once during the regular season, back on Sept. 22 to Penn State. The Panthers also had beaten the Nittany Lions on Sept. 20, and the NCAA bracket had them set up to meet each other for a third time in the regional semifinals.

BIGGEST WIN IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DrIPQO048E — Cincinnati VBall (@GoBearcatsVB) December 8, 2019

But behind 27 kills from Jordan Thompson, who led the nation with 6.43 kills per set in the regular season, Cincinnati prevailed. She also had 27 kills in the Bearcats' first-round victory over VCU. The 6-foot-4 Thompson had a 50-kill match in November against UConn.

Pitt went unbeaten in ACC play and had no problems in sweeping Howard in the first round. But after going up 2-1 with a dominant 25-16 third-set win against Cincinnati, the Panthers couldn't close it out.

Cincinnati had the best record in the American Athletic Conference at 15-1, but the Bearcats were upset in the conference tournament by Central Florida. The Knights earned the automatic NCAA bid, but the Bearcats got an at-large bid -- and have made the most of it.

Next up for Cincinnati, though, is another tall task: seven-time NCAA champion Penn State, the No. 11 seed, in the regional that will be hosted by Stanford. The Nittany Lions beat Towson 3-1 in the second round.

Pac-12 showdown in semis at Stanford

Defending national champion Stanford, the No. 3 seed, swept Cal Poly in the second round, and now faces a familiar foe in Utah. The Utes knocked off No. 14 seed BYU, although as well as Utah has played, it wasn't much of an upset.

And while that means the Cardinal won't be facing one of the teams that beat them this season -- BYU won 3-1 at Stanford on Sept. 21 -- the Utes also present a difficult challenge. The Cardinal had to go the distance against Utah in their meeting at Stanford on Oct. 20, winning the fifth set 17-15.

In the rematch at Utah on Nov. 22, the Utes won the first set, but Stanford pulled out a 3-1 victory.

Texas survives scare

Second-seeded Texas trailed UC Santa Barbara 2-1, but the Longhorns rallied to win in five sets and advance to the regional semifinals. Texas Athletics

Texas' Gregory Gymnasium is one of the toughest places to play in women's college volleyball. And when the No. 2 seed Longhorns went down 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, they needed all the building's energy to rally. Plus an assist from a former Longhorns player.

Texas got a scare from UC Santa Barbara but rallied for a 3-2 victory, winning the fifth set 15-10. It is the 14th consecutive year the Longhorns have advanced to the regional semifinals, which Texas will host next Friday and Saturday. Logan Eggleston led Texas with 22 kills.

Khat Bell, who was on Texas' 2012 national championship team, came down from the stands after the Longhorns lost the third set 25-18. She gave the team a quick pep talk while coach Jerritt Elliott and his staff convened, and it definitely seemed to have an impact. Elliott told his team afterward that its demeanor changed for the better, and it was noticeable in their 25-18 fourth-set win.

"I couldn't sit there any longer; it was hard to watch them kind of crumble under the pressure," said Bell, who now plays volleyball professionally. "I said, 'If I was out there on the court, what would I say to them?'

"When things are going tough, pull it out, look to each other, take care of each other. You've got to find a way."

Texas next faces Louisville, which upset No. 15 seed Western Kentucky 3-2 on Friday, ending the Hilltoppers' 28-match winning streak.

Gophers survive challenge

Minnesota suffered a heartbreaking loss at home last year in the regional semifinals, falling to Oregon and missing a chance to potentially play in the final four in Minneapolis.

Saturday, it looked like the No. 7 Gophers were going to have a rough ending at home again, as they faced two match points in the fourth set against Creighton. But Minnesota rallied to win four straight points and take the set 26-24, eventually winning the fifth set 15-10.

"I'm really proud of our athletes for finding a way," Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon said.

The Gophers move on to the regional hosted by Texas, where they will face No. 10 seed Florida. Minnesota's survival means the Big Ten moved five teams in the Sweet 16, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 and SEC have advanced three teams each, the Big 12 two.

Wisconsin keeps rolling

The No. 4 seed Badgers had no trouble with UCLA, sweeping the Bruins in the second round. Wisconsin, which won the Big Ten title, is seeking its first NCAA title and will face No. 13 seed Texas A&M next.

Jazz Sweet led No. 5 seed Nebraska with 17 kills as the Huskers outlasted Missouri in four sets to advance to the regional semifinals. Nebraska Athletic Communications

Meanwhile, five-time NCAA champion Nebraska, the No. 5 seed, was pushed by Missouri in the second round. In the Huskers' 3-1 win, they dropped the first set and outlasted the Tigers 32-30 in the third set. They face the winner of Saturday's late match between No. 12 Hawaii and San Diego.

Baylor stays on track

No. 1 seed Baylor swept USC in Saturday's second round, advancing to the regional semifinals for the second time in program history. The Bears, whose only loss was to fellow Big 12 champ Texas, will face No. 16 seed Purdue next.

Also advancing in the Baylor regional was No. 9 Kentucky, which swept Michigan. The Wildcats will meet No. 8 seed Washington, which swept South Carolina on Saturday. Washington, which won the 2005 NCAA title, is the only team left in this region that has advanced to a final four before. -- Mechelle Voepel

Best of the first round

Raise the roof

Yes, if the ball hits the ceiling, it is playable. Case in point, this rally between Utah and Illinois.

Height doesn't matter

Florida middle blocker Rachel Kramer is 6-foot-8 and precisely a foot taller than Alabama State outside hitter Bayle' Bennett. But that height advantage didn't matter when Bennett blocked the Gators' star in the first round on Thursday.

In a match of 6'8" 🆚 5'8", it's the shorter Bayle' Bennett who wins this round with the solo block! 🙌#NCAAVB | @BamaStateVB pic.twitter.com/EQtRYowN3x — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 6, 2019

Kramer got the last laugh, however, when the 10th-seeded Gators won in straight sets.

Dance, dance

No. 16 seed Purdue beat Wright State in straight sets, and the Boilermakers celebrated in the best way possible: a Tik Tok to "I Will Survive."