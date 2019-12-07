No. 2 overall seed Texas needed five sets to survive the opening weekend of the 2019 NCAA volleyball tournament. Perennial powerhouses Stanford and Penn State could have to go through Pittsburgh to get to Pittsburgh. And Big Ten rivals Nebraska and Wisconsin could square off in the Elite Eight.

All of that is to say this year's women's tournament is wide open and could feature a lot of parity.

The road to the final four begins this weekend with the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA volleyball tournament. No. 2 Texas, No. 10 Florida, No. 13 Texas A&M and Louisville all won their second-round matches on Friday. By the end of play Saturday, the Sweet 16 will be set.

The regionals will take place on Dec. 13-14, and the final four will begin on Thursday, Dec. 19, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The national championship will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. (All times ET).

Games can be watched on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. The semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN and the championship on ESPN2.

Texas survives scare

Texas' Gregory Gymnasium is one of the toughest places to play in women's college volleyball. And when the No. 2 seed Longhorns went down 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, they needed all the building's energy to rally. Plus an assist from a former Longhorns player.

Texas got a scare from UC Santa Barbara but rallied for a 3-2 victory, winning the fifth set 15-10. It is the 14th consecutive year the Longhorns have advanced to the regional semifinals, which Texas will host next Friday and Saturday. Logan Eggleston led Texas with 22 kills.

Khat Bell, who was on Texas' 2012 national championship team, came down from the stands after the Longhorns lost the third set 25-18. She gave the team a quick pep talk while coach Jerritt Elliott and his staff convened, and it definitely seemed to have an impact. Elliott told his team afterward that its demeanor changed for the better, and it was noticeable in their 25-18 fourth-set win.

"I couldn't sit there any longer; it was hard to watch them kind of crumble under the pressure," said Bell, who now plays volleyball professionally. "I said, 'If I was out there on the court, what would I say to them?'

"When things are going tough, pull it out, look to each other, take care of each other. You've got to find a way."

Texas next faces Louisville, which upset No. 15 seed Western Kentucky 3-2 on Friday, ending the Hilltoppers' 28-match winning streak. The other semifinal in Texas' region will pit No. 10 Florida, which swept UCF on Friday, vs. the winner of Saturday's match between No. 7 seed Minnesota and Creighton.

In a matchup involving two other teams from the Lone Star State on Friday, No. 13 Texas A&M advanced to the regional semifinals after defeating Rice 3-1. -- Mechelle Voepel

What to watch for on Saturday

Two of the top four seeds are facing Pac-12 teams. No. 1 Baylor takes on USC, and No. 4 Wisconsin will meet UCLA. All four of those teams won their first-round matches in sweeps. USC and UCLA are both former national champions; Baylor and Wisconsin are both looking for their first title.

There will be an in-state rivalry matchup involving No. 14 BYU and Utah. The Cougars swept New Mexico State on Friday, and the Utes won in five sets over Illinois, which was a final four team last year.

No. 9 seed Kentucky and Michigan will meet after sweeping their first-round foes. The Wildcats are joined in the second round of their region by another SEC team, as South Carolina beat Colorado State, just the Rams' second loss this season.

Best of the first round

Raise the roof

Yes, if the ball hits the ceiling, it is playable. Case in point, this rally between Utah and Illinois.

Height doesn't matter

Florida middle blocker Rachel Kramer is 6-foot-8 and precisely a foot taller than Alabama State outside hitter Bayle' Bennett. But that height advantage didn't matter when Bennett blocked the Gators' star in the first round on Thursday.

Kramer got the last laugh, however, when the 10th-seeded Gators won in straight sets.

Dance, dance

No. 16 seed Purdue won in straight sets, and the Boilermakers celebrated in the best way possible: a Tik Tok to "I Will Survive."

Key stories entering the tournament