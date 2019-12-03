        <
          Stanford says 7 coaches were approached about admissions bribery

          5:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN FRANCISCO -- Stanford University says a review found that the mastermind behind the college admissions bribery scandal had approached seven of its coaches about potential sports recruits over the past decade.

          Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement Tuesday that only one coach went along with the scheme proposed by college consultant Rick Singer.

          Former sailing coach John Vandemoer has pleaded guilty to charges that he accepted $270,000 in contributions to the program for agreeing to recommend two prospective students for admission.

          Tessier-Lavigne said that as a result of the scandal and the university's review, Stanford has adopted policies to bolster admission oversight.

          Dozens of people, including Hollywood stars, coaches and others have been charged in the wide-ranging scheme. Singer has pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy.

