Shelley Smith looks back at the life of Pete Frates, the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, who died after a long battle with ALS. (2:45)

Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball captain who inspired people around the world to dump buckets of ice water over their heads to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research, has died, according to his family. He was 34.

Frates was 27 years old in 2012 when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Following his diagnosis, the Beverly, Massachusetts, native dedicated himself to finding a cure for the disease, which weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning. There is no known cure.

At the time, Frates said the battle against the disease "is everything now. It's my life's work. It's what I believe the big man upstairs has put me here to do."

A statement from his family, released through Boston College, noted Frates' ability to inspire others.

"A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity," the Frates family said. "He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.

Pete Frates was 27 when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure."

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $220 million in 2014. It took off as people posted videos of themselves doused with cold water and challenged their friends.

The original bucket from Frates' initial entry into the Ice Bucket Challenge was donated to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 2017.

In May 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to be used in ALS treatment after clinical trials showed it slowed the decline in physical function in people with the disease.

In November 2018, Frates' family launched the Peter Frates Family Foundation to help others with the disease receive care in their homes.

Frates played for the Boston College baseball team from 2004 to 2007. The team retired his No. 3 in May 2016, and in December 2017 the NCAA awarded Frates the Inspiration Award for his contributions.