Indiana athletic director Fred Glass will retire at the end of the academic year, the school announced Monday.

Glass has led Indiana's athletic department since Jan. 1, 2009. He earned two degrees from the school and had been an attorney in Indianapolis before taking the athletic director position at his alma mater, which had gone through several tumultuous years, including NCAA recruiting violations involving basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.

Glass said in a statement that he wants to spend more time closer to his home and granddaughters, and wanted to give university president Michael McRobbie enough time to find a successor.

"I feel like we've rebuilt IU Athletics both culturally and physically," Glass said in a prepared statement. "We have followed the rules. We are graduating our students at a record rate. Competitively, most of our programs are doing historically well, and the futures are bright for all of our sports. We are an athletic department nationally known for the holistic care and development of our students. We have had unprecedented success with fundraising and facility development."

Glass made two football coaching changes during his tenure, hiring Kevin Wilson after the 2010 season, and then promoting defensive coordinator Tom Allen to replace Wilson in December 2016. Allen this fall led IU to its first eight-win season since 1993. Glass made one change in men's basketball, replacing Tom Crean with Archie Miller after the 2016-17 season.

He led a $250 million fundraising effort to improve Indiana's facilities, including a new football complex and upgrades to Memorial Stadium.

McRobbie said in a news release that IU vice president Bill Stephan will chair a search committee to find the school's next athletic director.