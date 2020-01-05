EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It seemed almost anticlimactic, with Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston at the line late in the second half against Michigan on Sunday. He made one simple free throw, his 30th point of the day to break his previous career high.

But after all the other plays he made earlier, that easy shot just didn't seem to fit.

Winston dominated No. 12 Michigan in a 87-69 win in which the Spartans led throughout and the 6-foot-1 Player of the Year candidate was clearly the best player on the floor, finishing with 32 points. He weaved through the Michigan defense with ease, often coming off screens to bury jump shots and then dribbling the ball in and out of the Wolverines' defense to find a sliver of room to shoot.

It was all part of a performance in which Michigan (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) couldn't handle the senior, who had his 12th double-digit game of the season and 82nd of his career. Winston also had nine assists while shooting 11-of-19 from the floor.

Winston became the first Michigan State player to reach 30 points in a game against Michigan since Charlie Bell on March 4, 2000.

Winston was able to get to the hoop often on Sunday, similar to his 29-point outing against Nebraska on Jan. 17, 2019, which tied his previous career best.

With 5:56 left, Winston snuck up on Michigan center Jon Teske, reaching his hand out to poke the ball away. Seconds later, he laid the ball in for a 75-63 lead, punctuating his virtuoso night.

Winston had 16 points at halftime, two of which came when he drove the lane, pulled all the way out to the left baseline near the 3-point line, and then drove the baseline, finishing with an up-and-under layup to give the No. 14 Spartans (12-3, 4-0) a 34-26 lead.

By the time part of the crowd at the Breslin Center had left the building with 1:43 left, the remaining fans were chanting "M-V-P" with Winston at the free throw line. They would continue that chant whenever he touched the ball.

Winston's most impressive buckets were two that didn't count. A falling-down 3-pointer on the wing with 13:04 remaining would have tied his career high, but was nullified because Michigan coach Juwan Howard received a technical foul. Winston made one of those two ensuing free throws. An acrobatic layup, while driving down the lane on a fast break, would have broken his career high, but he was fouled just before the shot, leading him to the line to set the mark.

Junior forward Xavier Tillman finished with 20 points for Michigan State, one off his career high. Teske led Michigan with 15.