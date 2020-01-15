Former major league pitcher Tim Hudson has been named the pitching coach for the Auburn baseball team, it was announced Wednesday.

Hudson, a standout hitter and pitcher for the Tigers in 1997, compiled a 222-133 record with a 3.49 ERA and 2,080 strikeouts over 17 seasons with the Athletics, Braves and Giants. He was a four-time All-Star selection and won a World Series with San Francisco in 2014.

"Tim has already impacted Auburn baseball, Auburn University and our community enough to last a lifetime," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said in a statement. "But amazing people always seem to have more to give, and that couldn't be more true for Tim and Kim Hudson.

"I've never been more excited for our current pitchers and future recruits to be able to learn from one of the best competitors of all time," Thompson added. "I believe Tim's experience makes Auburn the premier pitching development experience in amateur baseball. Adding Tim to the mix with Chris Joyner, Anthony Sandersen and Blake Logan will form an elite group of teachers."

In 1997, Hudson led the Tigers to the College World Series and was named an All-American and SEC Player of the Year after going 15-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 165 strikeouts while also hitting .396 with 18 home runs and 95 RBIs.

"I appreciate Coach Thompson for giving me the opportunity to join the great coaching staff at Auburn baseball," said Hudson, who replaces Steve Smith. "I'm thrilled to have the chance to work with these young men and help them build on a successful and memorable 2019 season.

"There's no doubt that we have a great pitching staff, and I'll do my best to get to know each of those pitchers to help them be as successful as they can be, both on and off the field. I'm excited about getting started, and I'm grateful for this chance to rejoin the Auburn baseball family. I can't wait to put that Auburn uniform on again."

Auburn begins its 2020 season on Feb. 14.