A member of the Holy Cross women's crew team was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Vero Beach, Florida, according to police.

Officials have not identified the woman, but announced 12 other people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

"Unfortunately, there is one confirmed fatality, and it was a member of the team," Vero Beach police chief David Curry said, according to WCVB 5 in Boston. "The female was in the front passenger side of the first van that was being driven by one of the coaches."

One of two vans carrying the team collided with a truck at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, according to officials. Nine people were in the van, including eight team members, according to police.

The team was in Florida as part of a training program. Holy Cross released a statement earlier Wednesday announcing the crash but did not disclose any details.

"The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information," the school said. "Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved.

"We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time."

The school announced that in light of the tragedy, Wednesday's men's basketball home game against Army has been postponed until Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.