Patrick Mahomes breaks Madden Curse, fulfills high school Disney World dream

Patrick Mahomes talks about his mentality to never give up and calls head coach Andy Reid one of the greatest coaches of all time. (1:54)

Mahomes: This win was about never giving up (1:54)

Patrick Mahomes is finally a Super Bowl champion.

We know, it hardly seems fair to say "finally" about a 24-year-old in his third NFL season who just became the youngest quarterback to earn the nod for Super Bowl MVP -- an honor previously held by one Tom Brady. It's especially laughable when you take into consideration how long his beloved coach, Andy Reid, had to wait (15 seasons) before hoisting the Lombardi trophy. But hear us out.

Mahomes took to Twitter back in 2013 to muse about how amazing it would feel to utter the magic words of a newly minted champion: I'm going to Disney World.

We're not saying he tweeted it into existence, but we're also not sleeping on the power of manifestation.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs star got his moment.

Before Mahomes takes his talents to Disney World, it's worth noting that his historic postseason run, which included three double-digit comeback wins, broke the dreaded -- and very real -- Madden Curse.

∙ Three comeback playoff wins

∙ #SBLIV champion

∙ Super Bowl MVP



What Madden Curse? 🏆 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/SaMaMZp690 — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2020

Did we mention he's only 24 years old? Yeah, it's good to be Patrick Mahomes.