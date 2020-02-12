The 2020 NCAA softball season is here, and some of the top teams in the country soon will be competing in one of the biggest regular-season tournaments of the year.

The St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational features 16 college softball teams, including 2019 national champion UCLA, as well as USA Softball.

From Wednesday to Sunday (Feb. 12-16), there will be 42 games played at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. All games will be streamed on ESPN's family of networks, as well as on the ESPN App.

Who is playing?

Legendary pitchers Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman lead Team USA, whose roster also features UCLA stars Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, as well as Arizona's Dejah Mulipola. USA Softball will play three games, opening the invitational against Liberty on Wednesday night and facing Oklahoma State and Washington on Sunday.

Though Garcia and Nickles won't be suiting up for UCLA this season, 10 of ESPN's top 25 NCAA softball players of 2020 will be competing, including the Washington duo of Gabbie Plain and Sis Bates, who are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Speaking of Washington, the top-ranked Huskies headline the 16 teams competing in the tournament. They are among 12 teams that were ranked in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll after the first weekend of the season.

The tournament field also includes No. 3 UCLA, No. 5 Florida State, No. 9 Alabama, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 15 Georgia, No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Missouri, No. 20 James Madison, No. 21 Northwestern, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Kansas and Liberty.

The schedule

There is one game on Wednesday, six games on Thursday, 13 games on Friday, 12 games on Saturday and 10 games on Sunday. All times ET.

Wednesday's schedule

Team USA at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Alabama at Liberty, 9:30 a.m., ESPN3

Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ACC Network

Texas Tech at South Carolina, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kansas at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU

South Florida at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Washington at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Friday's schedule

Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPNU

South Florida at Alabama, 10:30 a.m., ESPN3

Oklahoma State at Minnesota, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3

Kansas at Georgia, noon, SEC Network

Florida State at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPN3

James Madison at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Alabama at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN3

Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Kansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Liberty at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday's schedule

Georgia at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., ESPN3

Oklahoma State at Alabama, 10:30 a.m., SEC Network

Northwestern at Kansas, 10:30 a.m., ESPN3

Liberty at UCLA, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN3

James Madison at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN3

Northwestern at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN3

Texas Tech at South Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN3

Missouri at James Madison, 6 p.m., ESPN3

South Carolina at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday's schedule

South Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN3

Minnesota at Missouri, 9:30 a.m., ESPN3

Washington at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Team USA, 10 a.m., ESPN3

Liberty at Florida State, noon, ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Northwestern, noon, ESPN3

South Carolina at James Madison, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3

Washington at Team USA, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3

UCLA at South Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

UCLA at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN2