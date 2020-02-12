The 2020 NCAA softball season is here, and some of the top teams in the country soon will be competing in one of the biggest regular-season tournaments of the year.
The St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational features 16 college softball teams, including 2019 national champion UCLA, as well as USA Softball.
From Wednesday to Sunday (Feb. 12-16), there will be 42 games played at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. All games will be streamed on ESPN's family of networks, as well as on the ESPN App.
Who is playing?
Legendary pitchers Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman lead Team USA, whose roster also features UCLA stars Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, as well as Arizona's Dejah Mulipola. USA Softball will play three games, opening the invitational against Liberty on Wednesday night and facing Oklahoma State and Washington on Sunday.
Though Garcia and Nickles won't be suiting up for UCLA this season, 10 of ESPN's top 25 NCAA softball players of 2020 will be competing, including the Washington duo of Gabbie Plain and Sis Bates, who are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
Speaking of Washington, the top-ranked Huskies headline the 16 teams competing in the tournament. They are among 12 teams that were ranked in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll after the first weekend of the season.
The tournament field also includes No. 3 UCLA, No. 5 Florida State, No. 9 Alabama, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 15 Georgia, No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Missouri, No. 20 James Madison, No. 21 Northwestern, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Kansas and Liberty.
The schedule
There is one game on Wednesday, six games on Thursday, 13 games on Friday, 12 games on Saturday and 10 games on Sunday. All times ET.
Wednesday's schedule
Team USA at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Thursday's schedule
Alabama at Liberty, 9:30 a.m., ESPN3
Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ACC Network
Texas Tech at South Carolina, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network
Kansas at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU
South Florida at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Washington at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Friday's schedule
Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPNU
South Florida at Alabama, 10:30 a.m., ESPN3
Oklahoma State at Minnesota, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3
Kansas at Georgia, noon, SEC Network
Florida State at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3
Georgia at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPN3
James Madison at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Alabama at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN3
Florida State at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Kansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Liberty at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Saturday's schedule
Georgia at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., ESPN3
Oklahoma State at Alabama, 10:30 a.m., SEC Network
Northwestern at Kansas, 10:30 a.m., ESPN3
Liberty at UCLA, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3
Virginia Tech at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN3
James Madison at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN3
Northwestern at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3
Georgia at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Texas Tech at South Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN3
Missouri at James Madison, 6 p.m., ESPN3
South Carolina at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday's schedule
South Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN3
Minnesota at Missouri, 9:30 a.m., ESPN3
Washington at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Team USA, 10 a.m., ESPN3
Liberty at Florida State, noon, ESPN3
Virginia Tech at Northwestern, noon, ESPN3
South Carolina at James Madison, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3
Washington at Team USA, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3
UCLA at South Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
UCLA at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN2