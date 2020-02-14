Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle has received a contract extension through June 2026, the school announced Friday.

Coyle, who has led Minnesota athletics since May 2016, had been under contract through 2024. He previously served as athletic director at Boise State and Syracuse, and worked on Minnesota's athletics staff from 2001 to 2005.

Minnesota in 2018-19 was the only Power 5 school to record a wining record in every team sport. The Golden Gophers football team went 11-2 in 2019, its most wins since 1904. Coyle secured a new contract for football coach P.J. Fleck through the 2026 season.

"Gopher athletics has excelled under director Coyle's leadership, not only winning in competition but, more importantly, setting records in the classroom and investing countless hours in community service," university president Joan Gabel said in a prepared statement. "The visibility of those successes have positively reflected the ideals of the university, one of the most important contributions any athletics department can make. What director Coyle and his team have accomplished gives me great confidence that his department will continue to deliver exceptional results."