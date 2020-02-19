Jack Leiter, son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, had a stellar debut Tuesday for Vanderbilt, striking out 12 batters in five no-hit innings in a 3-0 win over South Alabama.

Jack Leiter, a right-hander (his father was a lefty), was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 20th round last June, despite telling teams ahead of time that he planned to go to Vanderbilt. Scouts said Leiter would have been an early pick if not for his determination to honor his college commitment.

He was named by Baseball America as the top freshman player for 2020, after finishing up last season as the No. 1 player in New Jersey with a 0.84 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Al Leiter was also drafted by the Yankees -- in the second round in 1984 -- and turned pro right away. He made his debut with the Yankees three years later, starting a 19-year MLB career that included stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Florida Marlins.

The younger Leiter also has an uncle (Mark Leiter) and cousin (Mark Jr.) who have pitched in the majors.