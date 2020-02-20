Pitt's men's basketball and football programs have been placed on three years' probation and former basketball coach Kevin Stallings received a three-year show-cause order as part of a series of violations announced by the Division I Committee on Infractions on Thursday.

Stallings is not referenced by name in the report, but the violations agreement -- covering a period from August 2015 to March 2018 -- says Pitt's former basketball coach instructed and allowed three non-coaching staff members to perform coaching duties, which exceeded the number of permissible coaches on staff.

Stallings also developed an alert system to ensure the non-permissible coaches would not get caught and ordered the deletion of video to prevent Pitt administration from confirming the violations, according to the report.

Despite being warned by administrators within the athletic department, Stallings did not cease the violations and was determined that he failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance while at Pitt.

Under the show-cause order, if Stallings is hired within that timespan by a member school, he must be suspended from 30% of the first season of employment.

The report also states that Pitt's former director of basketball operations produced personalized recruiting videos for 12 prospects to watch while visiting the school and later refused to participate in an enforcement interview about his involvement with the activities while on staff at Pitt.

In addition, football coach Pat Narduzzi was found to have been present at a football practice when three former quality control staff members performed coaching duties, which also exceeded the number of permissible coaches. The violation went undetected in part because the football program used a system to play music when outside parties were present at practice, triggering the quality control staffers to stay clear of the student-athletes.

Along with the probation and Stallings' punishment, Pitt received a $5,000 fine from the men's basketball and football budgets and a three-year show-cause order for the former director of basketball operations.

Narduzzi was handed a show-cause order that will withhold him from two days of team practice in August.

The men's basketball program will also have a reduction in the number of countable coaches by one at a regular practice for 16 hours during the 2019-20 academic year, while the football program will have a reduction of one countable coach for four days of practice and two quality control staff members must be removed from practice for three days.