          South Dakota's Chris Nilsen sets NCAA indoor pole vault record

          7:57 AM ET
          • ESPN

          South Dakota's Chris Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor pole vault record Friday night when he cleared 19 feet, 5 1/2 inchies at the Nebraska Tune-Up in Lincoln.

          Nilsen, a senior, broke LSU's Mondo Duplantis mark of 19 feet, 5 inches, set 364 days earlier at the SEC Indoor Championships.

          Nilsen's record is the 15th-best indoor mark in world history. Sweden's Duplantis, at 6.18 meters (just under 20 feet, 3 inches) holds the record.

          The Kansas City, Missouri, native and three-time NCAA champion set the record on his second attempt.

          Nilsen has one vault better than his indoor record, when he cleared 19 feet, six 1/4 inches at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

