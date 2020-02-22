South Dakota's Chris Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor pole vault record Friday night when he cleared 19 feet, 5 1/2 inchies at the Nebraska Tune-Up in Lincoln.

Nilsen, a senior, broke LSU's Mondo Duplantis mark of 19 feet, 5 inches, set 364 days earlier at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Nilsen's record is the 15th-best indoor mark in world history. Sweden's Duplantis, at 6.18 meters (just under 20 feet, 3 inches) holds the record.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native and three-time NCAA champion set the record on his second attempt.

𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃‼️ 👊



Chris Nilsen with a 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑-𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 vault of 19-5 ½ (5.93) at the Nebraska Tune-Up this afternoon. He tops LSU's Mondo Duplantis for a new @NCAATrackField indoor record.#GoYotes | #WeAreSouthDakota 🐾



📹 courtesy of @omavs. pic.twitter.com/EfvWT62yZY — South Dakota Track & Field / Cross Country (@SDCoyotesXCTF) February 21, 2020

Nilsen has one vault better than his indoor record, when he cleared 19 feet, six 1/4 inches at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.